Govt providing Tk3,000 allowance per month to jobless workers of export-oriented industries

Bangladesh

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 04:59 pm

Related News

Govt providing Tk3,000 allowance per month to jobless workers of export-oriented industries

Under the programme, the government is providing the allowance to eligible workers for a maximum of three months subject to providing valid information and verification.

TBS Report
29 March, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2024, 04:59 pm
Attendees at a programme on creating awareness on the government&#039;s social security programme for workers of export-oriented industries organised at Hazaribagh, Dhaka on 29 March. Photo: Courtesy
Attendees at a programme on creating awareness on the government's social security programme for workers of export-oriented industries organised at Hazaribagh, Dhaka on 29 March. Photo: Courtesy

The government is providing a Tk3,000 allowance per month to unemployed and poor workers of export-oriented industries, such as ready-made garments, footwear and leather goods factories and tanneries.

The allowance is being given under the 'Social Protection Scheme for Unemployed and Destitute Workers' (SPPUDW) programme being implemented by the Department of Labor under the Ministry of Labor and Employment, reads a press statement issued today (29 March).

Under the programme, the government is providing financial assistance to eligible workers for a maximum of three months subject to providing valid information and verification.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

However, many workers are being left out of the programme due to a lack of awareness.

In a bid to create awareness on the issue, the Safety and Rights Society (SRS) organised a community gathering on SPPUDW in front of ZH Sikder Women's Medical College under the Hazaribagh Police Station in Dhaka at 10am today.

Speaking on the occasion, Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad said, "The social protection programme for the unemployed and distressed workers of the export-oriented industries started in 2020 when various mill workers in the country became unemployed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This project is being implemented by the government with the help of the European Union.

"But most of the workers are not aware of this due to lack of publicity."

Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Abu Said said the BTA will provide all kinds of assistance to workers for applying for the allowance.

Top News

Bangladesh / allowance / workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Farmers harvest watermelons on Char Kakra located in the middle of Meghna River between Lakshmipur and Bhola districts. Around 200 farmers from the same village and clan have moved on the char and will stay there for four months to produce watermelons. The photo was taken on 23 March. Photo: Sana Ullah Sanu

The ‘nomadic’ watermelon farmers of Char Kakra

9h | Bangladesh
At least five groups of herders came to the haors this year, with a total of 1,200 buffalos. The largest one had 350 buffalos in the herd. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

The migrant buffalos of haor

10h | Panorama
Local brand KJ is quite popular in the market for its simple, trendy flats. Photo: Courtesy

Where to buy Eid shoes from?

7h | Mode
Priced between Tk1,200 to Tk5,000, local brand Luxe Label is offering a wide range of panjabis in plain cotton and Lucknow Chikankari fabrics. Photo: Mobarak Faisal

Buy your Eid panjabis from emerging online brands

7h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

Georgia reach Euro 2024 after historic win

21h | Videos
How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

How is Lal Mia's 'Sharbat-e-Mohabbat' so popular?

38m | Videos
What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

What is the obstacle to the end of the Russia-Ukraine war?

1d | Videos
Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

Sharfuddoula first Bangladeshi umpire in ICC Elite Panel

1d | Videos