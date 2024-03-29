Govt providing Tk3,000 allowance per month to jobless workers of export-oriented industries

Attendees at a programme on creating awareness on the government's social security programme for workers of export-oriented industries organised at Hazaribagh, Dhaka on 29 March. Photo: Courtesy

The government is providing a Tk3,000 allowance per month to unemployed and poor workers of export-oriented industries, such as ready-made garments, footwear and leather goods factories and tanneries.

The allowance is being given under the 'Social Protection Scheme for Unemployed and Destitute Workers' (SPPUDW) programme being implemented by the Department of Labor under the Ministry of Labor and Employment, reads a press statement issued today (29 March).

Under the programme, the government is providing financial assistance to eligible workers for a maximum of three months subject to providing valid information and verification.

However, many workers are being left out of the programme due to a lack of awareness.

In a bid to create awareness on the issue, the Safety and Rights Society (SRS) organised a community gathering on SPPUDW in front of ZH Sikder Women's Medical College under the Hazaribagh Police Station in Dhaka at 10am today.

Speaking on the occasion, Tannery Workers Union President Abul Kalam Azad said, "The social protection programme for the unemployed and distressed workers of the export-oriented industries started in 2020 when various mill workers in the country became unemployed due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. This project is being implemented by the government with the help of the European Union.

"But most of the workers are not aware of this due to lack of publicity."

Executive Officer of Bangladesh Tanners Association (BTA) Abu Said said the BTA will provide all kinds of assistance to workers for applying for the allowance.