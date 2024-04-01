Widows with annual income up to Tk15,000 to be eligible for govt allowance

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 06:59 pm

Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

Widows and husband-deserted women with annual income up to Tk15,000 are set to be eligible for allowance from the government under a new policy.

The Cabinet Division today (1 April) approved the draft of "Widow and Husband-deserted Women's Allowance Scheme Implementation Policy-2024", which increases the maximum annual income limit from Tk12,000 for eligible beneficiaries of the allowance.

In a press briefing at the Secretariat, Cabinet Secretary Mahbub Hossain said, "The selection process has also been revised and fixed in this policy. Those who will apply for this allowance in future will have to apply online. Their selection process will also be online, which is currently done through local representatives and administration.

"Besides, the beneficiaries will get the allowance on the G2P [Government to Person] system, directly from the government account to the beneficiary's mobile financial services [MFS] account."

Currently, 25,75,000 people are being given this allowance at Tk550 per month.

Beneficiaries are expected to increase due to policy changes.

Apart from this draft policy, the Cabinet today gave approvals to the drafts of Payment and Settlement System Act, Foreign Voluntary Organisations (Regulation of Immovable Property Acquisition) Act, and Bangladesh Trade and Tariff Commission (Amendment) Act.

