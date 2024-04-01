Miles between "I" and "We"

While most other team skippers use ‘We’ instead of ‘I’, the Bangladeshi skipper tend to use ‘I’. In a team, such subtle differences play a crucial role. Photo: BCB.

While I was watching highlights of the Bangladesh versus Sri Lanka T20 cricket matches, I noticed an interesting trend. The team captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, won the toss in all three matches and said to the broadcaster, "I would like to bowl first."

This piqued my curiosity, so I looked up older videos online and found that many of our previous captains also used "I" when declaring their decisions. However, when I watched the highlights of the India vs. England test match, I noticed that their skippers used "We" instead of "I" when announcing their decisions. I did some further research and found that most captains of the top cricket teams, such as India, Australia, England, and even Sri Lanka, always use "We" instead of "I" in such comments.

The subtle distinction between "I" and "We" in a team can profoundly impact the group's dynamics, culture and overall success. These two pronouns represent individual and collective perspectives and mirror a team's mindset and communication style.

Frequently using the pronoun "I" while working in a team can indicate a self-centred approach. Phrases like "I think", "I did", or "I suggest" may unintentionally highlight individual contributions to collaborative efforts. While acknowledging personal accomplishments is essential, excessive emphasis on the singular "I" may lead to an environment where team members work in isolation, which could hinder the team's overall performance.

When it comes to team language, the pronouns "I" and "We" can have a significant impact on the team's overall performance. "I" fosters a sense of individualism and can lead to team members seeking recognition for their achievements. This can create potential friction and cause a lack of cooperation.

On the other hand, using "We" promotes a sense of unity, shared responsibility and collective identity. It encourages team members to work collaboratively and support one another, leading to improved communication, stronger bonds and a greater sense of shared purpose. Expressions like "We can achieve this," "We need to work together," or "We succeeded" promote inclusivity and highlight the team's joint efforts.

The language we use within a team can significantly affect its overall performance. By changing it, we can create a more cohesive team culture where individuals know how their actions can impact the team's success. This helps team members recognise the interconnectedness of their actions and appreciate the value of collective achievement.

When team members speak in a language that emphasises the importance of collaboration and teamwork, it can positively impact their morale. A team that uses supportive and respectful language to promote a sense of belonging is more likely to achieve its goals.

Furthermore, the pronouns used in team interactions can shape the perception of leadership. A leader who consistently emphasises "I" may inadvertently convey an authoritative and hierarchical style, potentially discouraging open dialogue. In contrast, leaders who integrate "We" into their language demonstrate a collaborative leadership approach, fostering a culture of inclusivity, trust and shared decision-making.

The miles between "I" and "We" become particularly evident in challenging situations. When faced with adversity, a team that relies on "I" may encounter difficulties finding collective solutions, as individual egos and priorities take precedence. In contrast, a team accustomed to using "We" is more likely to approach challenges with a shared mindset, pooling diverse perspectives and talents to navigate obstacles effectively.

Effective teamwork is not solely about achieving shared goals but also about nurturing a positive and supportive environment. The language we choose within a team reflects our values, influences team dynamics and shapes the overall team culture. By recognising the impact of pronouns, teams can actively foster a collaborative spirit, where the miles between "I" and "We" are minimised, and the journey towards success becomes a shared experience.

Shafiq R Bhuiyan is a Senior Manager of Communication and CSR at BRAC Bank PLC.

