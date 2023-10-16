Co-Creating a TekSHOI Future: TekSHOI leaders graduate from TekSHOI Leadership Programme in Cox's Bazar

Four emerging leaders of the Cox's Bazar Humanitarian and Development Ecosystem have successfully graduated today from TekSHOI Leadership Program (TLP) by BetterStories Limited with support from the Global Knowledge Initiative and USAID.

The Graduation Event for the inaugural cohort was held in Cox's Bazar at the UNDP Sub-office today in presence of a host of local and international organisations.

TekSHOI is a humanitarian innovation convening lab aimed at bringing the local actors back to the center stage of the humanitarian and development ecosystem in Cox's Bazar where they rightfully belong.

Over the last three months, the TLP graduates have participated in three intense bootcamps, covering the critical aspects of humanitarian responses and development programming: understanding the political economy of Cox's Bazar, building the institutional capacity, and leading through the opportunities and challenges. The bootcamps equipped them with the skills, knowledge, and networks they need, in becoming ready to lead in the humanitarian and development sectors, making a real difference in the lives of the people they serve. The journey included learning to apply human centered design thinking to design programmes, applying future thinking and foresight methods to craft strategies and understanding the emerging funding landscape and evolving business models to future-proof their organisations.

On October 14th, the TLP participants presented their organisational roadmaps to a distinguished jury panel, which included representatives from the humanitarian and development sector in Cox's Bazar. The distinguished judges graciously lent their time and expertise in reviewing the organisational roadmaps of TLP participants. The panel of esteemed judges, representing various organisations and sectors, included, Rezaul Karim Chowdhury, Executive Director of Coast; Abu Taher, President of Cox's Bazar Press Club; Sheuly Sharma, Executive Director of Jago Nari Unnayon Sangstha (JNUS); Emmanuela Mashayo, Head of Area Office at the World Food Programme (WFP); Silja Rajander, Head of Sub-Office at UN Women, Cox's Bazar; Mr. Abu Morshed Chowdhury, President, Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce; Ruchika Bahl, Head of Project Office, Cox's Bazar, International Labour Organisation; Carl Adams, HDP Nexus & Localisation Advisor at UNDP; Ms. Roos Middelkoop, Programme Analyst, Management, UNFPA Bangladesh; Sajid Raihan, County Manager, Start Fund Bangladesh; and Bimal Chandra Dey Sarker, Executive Director, Mukti Cox's Bazar.

The graduates of the TekSHOI Leadership Program encompass a diverse array of local organisations and sectors, all united by their unwavering commitment to effecting positive change in Cox's Bazar. N.A. Jobair Mahmud, representing HEART Society, is dedicated to nurturing resilience and instigating positive transformations through promoting entrepreneurship in Ukhiya and Teknaf. Papia Dey, the General Secretary of UPOMA, works on empowering underprivileged women through improving their economic and social status in Khurushkul. At the forefront of climate change strategies and livelihood development for coastal communities of Moheshkhali is Shubrata Datta, the Executive Director of Cox's Bazar Coastal Development Foundation (CCDF). Shomaya Kamal, the Chief Executive of Suzala Mahila Samiti, is working to bring one thousand dropped out adolescent girls back to school in six unions of Cox's Bazar upazila.

On this occasion the Founder and Chief StoryTeller of BetterStories Minhaz Anwar said, "I'm extremely proud of the four TekSHOI leaders of Cox's Bazar Humanitarian and Development Ecosystem graduating today. I believe they're going to lead us through from the front as Bangladesh emerges as a developed nation by 2041. Cox's Bazar is certainly going to be at the center of this transformation for Bangladesh and we are grateful that the community came together to support this happen."

The TLP graduates will now set out on the next phase of their leadership journey, implementing their organisational roadmaps for a better impact in their communities. BetterStories is committed to supporting its graduates as they continue to grow and develop as leaders, and their respective organisations are confident that they will play a vital role in building a more resilient and sustainable future for Cox's Bazar.

The TekSHOI Leadership Program by BetterStories Limited is a unique and innovative programme that is helping to build a new generation of local leaders in Cox's Bazar.