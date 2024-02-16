Self-awareness is the key to mastering leadership

Illustration: TBS

In the ever-evolving landscape of leadership, one quality stands out as a transformative force, a hidden gem that has the potential to elevate leaders to unprecedented heights: self-awareness. Imagine it as a secret superpower, an intrinsic ability that not only boosts confidence, sparks creativity, and sharpens decision-making skills, but also lays the foundation for robust relationships and effective communication.

This elusive skill, however, remains a rare find in the realm of leadership.

Over the past few years, researchers have delved deep into the intricacies of self-awareness, unravelling its complexities and shedding light on the path toward becoming a more efficient leader. What they discovered was that self-awareness means a profound understanding of one's internal and external dimensions.

This journey involves navigating the challenges posed by experience and power dynamics, rethinking traditional approaches to self-understanding, and a continuous quest for personal and professional growth.

Understanding self-awareness

Self-awareness has a dual nature. First, there is the internal self—an exploration of one's values, passions, strengths, and weaknesses. This internal understanding forms the bedrock of effective leadership by aligning personal values with professional endeavours and fostering authenticity.

Second, there is the external self—an awareness of how others perceive us. This dual perspective is akin to balancing on a seesaw, requiring equilibrium between internal and external understanding for steady leadership.

Experience and power

Contrary to conventional wisdom, accumulating vast experience does not automatically translate to mastery of self-awareness. Seasoned individuals may unwittingly fall into the overconfidence trap, clouding their judgement and hindering clear self-perception in the process.

Similarly, the wielding of power can create blind spots, making it less likely for others to provide constructive feedback. The silver lining in this dynamic lies in the resilience of successful leaders who actively seek diverse feedback sources, transcending the challenges posed by experience and power dynamics.

Rethinking self-understanding: The shift from 'why' to 'what'

The conventional approach of asking 'why' questions for self-understanding may not always yield accurate results and can even induce stress. A paradigm shift to 'what' questions proves more effective in gaining clearer insights and fostering positive progress. Rather than fixating on the 'why' of a situation, focusing on 'what' situations contributed to it allows for a forward-focused, solution-oriented mindset.

Embarking on the journey of self-understanding

Becoming an exceptional leader through self-awareness is a multi-faceted journey that extends beyond understanding internal dynamics. It necessitates learning from experience, steering clear of the potential pitfalls of power dynamics, and asking the right questions. This journey is an ongoing odyssey that shapes a leader's decision-making capabilities, resilience, and profound self-awareness.

Guided by the mantra, "True leadership brilliance starts by knowing oneself, embracing experiences, and navigating the path of self-awareness," leaders embrace an expedition of self-discovery that transcends individual actions.

In essence, this expedition transforms leaders into architects of their narrative, contributing to the broader mosaic of effective and authentic leadership. Navigating the intricate threads of self-awareness illuminates individual paths, fosters growth, and contributes to collective leadership brilliance.

As leaders venture into the journey of self-awareness, they unlock the full spectrum of their capabilities. The journey involves continuous learning, a commitment to understanding the evolving self, and an openness to diverse perspectives.

The saying encapsulates the essence: the genesis of genuine leadership brilliance lies in the conscious journey of knowing oneself, embracing diverse experiences, and navigating the path of self-awareness. In embracing this expedition, leaders not only illuminate their paths but also contribute to the broader mosaic of effective and authentic leadership.

In conclusion, the power of self-awareness in leadership lies not just in knowing oneself but in embracing the complexities of internal and external dynamics. It is a journey of continuous learning, resilience, and proactive self-discovery.

As leaders navigate this path, they not only elevate their individual leadership brilliance but also contribute to a collective brilliance that defines the essence of effective and authentic leadership. Once unravelled and understood, the thread of self-awareness weaves an intricate pattern that transforms leadership into a masterpiece of understanding, resilience, and astute decision-making.

Md Touhidul Alam Khan is a senior banker and a fellow member of the Institute of Cost & Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB).

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.