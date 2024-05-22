Inoperative weather radar: When will the benefits of development reach the sky?

Radar image of Bangladesh. This technology is essential to weather forecasting. Photo: Bangladesh Meteorological Department

Bangladesh, a country with a high vulnerability to climate change, recently experienced its longest heatwave since the government began keeping records in 1948. The heatwave began in early April and the country recorded its highest temperature in 52 years, reaching 43.8°C in Jessore, on April 30.

Recently, a news story published on the front page of a national Bangla daily caught my attention, headlined "All radar systems for weather forecasting are inoperative". During the heatwave, the news of radar failure increased concern, as radar plays a key role in forecasting storms, rains, droughts, and natural disasters.

It is unclear how the meteorological department provides weather forecasts in an era of unpredictable weather.

The news also said that a project funded by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) is underway to replace two dysfunctional radars in Dhaka and Rangpur. However, before these replacements could be installed, the old radars were already breaking down, causing significant problems for the Meteorological Department.

The Meteorological Department, under the Ministry of Defence, currently has five radars in Dhaka, Rangpur, Cox's Bazar, Patuakhali, and Moulvibazar. The Dhaka radar, installed in 1999, is already inoperable due to its lifespan coming to an end and radio jamming from high-rise buildings, while the Rangpur radar is out of order.

The three other radars are also somewhat damaged, making them nearly useless. Dr Md Shameem Hassan Bhuiyan of the Meteorological Department told the media that for weather forecasting, they use satellites from Japan, Korea, and China, as well as the Bangladesh Air Force's radar.

However, experts suggest that satellites and radars complement each other, but are not substitutes for each other. How appropriate is it for the Meteorological Department, which has been operating radars since 1969, to rely solely on foreign satellites?

The global weather forecasting services market reached 2.2 billion dollars in 2023, growing by 6% to 7% annually. Today's four-day forecasts are as accurate as one-day forecasts were 30 years ago. The United Kingdom developed the most powerful weather supercomputer, spending 1.2 billion pounds ($1.6 billion).

India is expanding its weather monitoring networks and utilising artificial intelligence (AI) for accurate forecasts. These are bright examples of how important weather technology is now. Accurate weather forecasts have proven to reduce casualties and financial losses during natural disasters, underscoring the importance of investing in forecast development.

After five decades of independence, Bangladesh has seen a revolution in information technology in the last decade. We've launched our satellite, and electricity and internet connectivity have reached every household. The budget has expanded to Tk7,61,785 crore, and numerous megaprojects have been implemented. While Bangladesh progresses from a digital to a smart nation, our radars, essential for monitoring and forecasting weather, remain inactive. An outdated weather system is now unthinkable.

Bangladesh ranks seventh among the most climate change-vulnerable countries, according to the Global Climate Risk Index (CRI) 2021. The report, based on data from 2000 to 2019, shows that the country lost 11,450 people, suffered economic losses worth $3.72 billion, and witnessed 185 extreme weather events from 2000 to 2019.

Earlier, Bangladesh and Japan signed a grant agreement for the "Improvement of Meteorological Radar System in Dhaka and Rangpur" in 2015. The project, initially estimated at Tk. 208 crore, increased to Tk. 260 crore in two phases. However, a terrorist attack at the Holy Artisan in 2016 and an inability to secure alternative funding led to the project's fund halting until 2021, and extending to June 2025.

The fact that the radars in Bangladesh do not work properly is clear from the forecast analysis of various disasters that have occurred in the last few years. During this time, the forecast of cyclones or other disasters has been obtained from scientists in foreign countries, especially India, Japan, and Europe and NASA.

To fully benefit from the new radar installation project, it is crucial to establish interconnectivity with the three other radar stations (Cox's Bazar, Khepupara, and Moulvibazar) and integrate them into a single platform. This requires the addition of modern equipment like S-band Doppler radars, currently used in Gazipur (Dhaka) and Rangpur, as urged by experts.

Despite these limitations, in March 2022, the Meteorological Department integrated a high-impact weather assessment toolkit. Designed to provide forecasts of lightning, high rainfall rates, hailstorms, and other weather-related events 54 hours in advance, the toolkit is part of ongoing technological enhancements. The only things not increasing are the necessary manpower and advanced radars.

Until recently, only specific professional groups and government or private organisations relied on weather forecasts. Now, timely and accurate weather predictions have become indispensable for everyone.

The government is capable of installing advanced radar systems, but successful implementation requires the right initiative, sincerity, and integrity. If possible, the Bangabandhu satellite can also be utilised for weather updates.

Let the government and all concerned parties proactively provide up-to-date weather forecasts. Let the sound of the country's continuous development ring in the air, meeting all the challenges of global climate risks.

Yasir Silmy is the Chairman-in-Charge of the Department of Journalism and Media Studies, at BGC Trust University, Bangladesh. Email: [email protected] .

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the opinions and views of The Business Standard.