Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

Tech

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 11:51 am

Related News

Facebook-owner Meta gives preview of its first store, enterprise tools

The store, set to open on May 9, is located at the main campus for Meta's Reality Labs unit, in the Silicon Valley town of Burlingame, California. The unit is developing the hardware products the company aims to sell there, including Ray-Ban smart glasses, Portal video-calling devices and Oculus VR headsets.

Reuters
05 May, 2022, 11:35 am
Last modified: 05 May, 2022, 11:51 am
People walk past the first physical store of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc in Burlingame, California, U.S. May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small
People walk past the first physical store of Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc in Burlingame, California, U.S. May 4, 2022. REUTERS/Brittany Hosea-Small

Facebook owner Meta Platforms Inc (FB.O) on Wednesday gave an early glimpse of its first physical store, which features a floor-to-ceiling screen for showing off games on its virtual reality headsets and rooms for testing video calling devices.

The store, set to open on May 9, is located at the main campus for Meta's Reality Labs unit, in the Silicon Valley town of Burlingame, California. The unit is developing the hardware products the company aims to sell there, including Ray-Ban smart glasses, Portal video-calling devices and Oculus VR headsets.

With blonde wood and minimalist decor, the store design echoes the aesthetic pioneered by Apple Inc (AAPL.O) when it set up retail stores more than two decades ago.

The opening of the Meta store makes tangible what is largely a theoretical future business for the world's largest social media company, which has invested heavily in virtual and augmented reality in a push to build the "metaverse," a term used to describe immersive, shared virtual spaces.

Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg says the metaverse could be the world's next big computing platform, but he has warned that it may take about a decade for the company's bets to pay off.

In the meantime, with growth slowing and the company still almost entirely reliant on digital ads for revenue, Meta is cutting back on some of its long-term investments. 

In addition to promoting its hardware devices to consumers, Meta is increasingly pitching them to businesses. It gave a demonstration at the store of conference calls that can feature a mix of virtual reality avatars and traditional video calling.

The company is experimenting with augmented reality technology that would enable users to join conferences as avatars via Portal, without donning headsets, said Micah Collins, a director of product management working on the enterprise tools.

Collins acknowledged the enterprise metaverse business is nascent, and a spokesperson said most usage of Horizon Workrooms, the VR conferencing technology, comes from inside Meta.

Still, Collins said, the company senses opportunity.

Although many products are still very early stage and known in their consumer context, "there's enough there that's giving us a lot of confidence to attack the space," he said. 
 

Top News / World+Biz

Meta / Facebook

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

A day with the GPX Demon GR165R

1d | Wheels
Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty, a Dhaka based Instagram influencer. Photo: Courtesy

Your guide to acing a summer-proof Eid look

4d | Mode
Tyler Cowen. Illustration: TBS

Why does the tech workforce lean left?

4d | Thoughts
Dr. Md Asadul Islam and Dr. Mohammad Enamul Hoque. Illustration: TBS

We have the lowest minimum wage in Asia-Pacific. It is high time to revise it

4d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

Shooting houses in Dhaka get busy

3h | Videos
Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

Snakehead Murrel fish to be produced commercially

16h | Videos
Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

Nepal's forex reserves shrinking

16h | Videos
Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

Unilever's strategies for success in a competitive market

16h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Infrastructure

4 times higher cost proposed for traffic monitoring on Dhaka-Mawa highway

2
Photo: MumitM/TBS
Bangladesh

A city where children can’t play

3
Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years
Economy

Annual external debt servicing to hit $2.5b in 4 years

4
File Photo: Mumit M/TBS
Economy

The return of hundi

5
As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes
Energy

As Russia turns off gas to Europe, LNG worry spikes

6
ACI gets first US FDA approval
Stocks

ACI gets first US FDA approval