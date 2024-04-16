Judge dismisses some claims against Meta's Zuckerberg over social media harm

Tech

Reuters
16 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 02:50 pm

Related News

Judge dismisses some claims against Meta's Zuckerberg over social media harm

Reuters
16 April, 2024, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2024, 02:50 pm
Meta&#039;s CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Meta's CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies during the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on online child sexual exploitation at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, U.S., January 31, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Meta Platforms, opens new tab CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Monday won the dismissal of some claims in a dozen lawsuits accusing him of concealing from the public that Facebook and Instagram were harmful to children.

The ruling, opens new tab by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California, came in the sprawling litigation by children pursuing hundreds of lawsuits accusing Meta and other social media companies of addicting them to their platforms.

Twenty-five of those cases sought to hold Zuckerberg personally liable, saying Meta's billionaire founder created a false impression about the platforms' safety despite repeated warnings they were unfit for children.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The plaintiffs argued that his public stature and outsized role as the "trusted voice on all things Meta" created a duty under several states' laws for Zuckerberg to speak fully and truthfully on the risks its products posed to children.

But Rogers said the plaintiffs could not rely on Zuckerberg's comparative knowledge about Meta's products to establish he personally owed such a duty to each plaintiff. Such a ruling, she said, would create "a duty to disclose for any individual recognizable to the public."

"The court will not countenance such a novel approach here," she said.

Meta, which remains a defendant, declined to comment. The company denies wrongdoing.

Hundreds of lawsuits are pending before Rogers filed on behalf of individual children against Meta and other social media companies, including Alphabet, opens new tab, which operates Google and YouTube; ByteDance, which operates TikTok; and Snap, opens new tab, which operates Snapchat.

The lawsuits say the children suffered physical, mental and emotional harm from social media use, including anxiety, depression, and even suicide.

The litigation seeks damages and a halt to the practices the defendants say are harmful. Several states and school districts have also filed lawsuits against Meta, which remain pending.

lawsuit / Mark Zuckerberg / Meta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Not only by the best quality concrete from the well-known companies, the strongest structure is ensured by good designs, engineering, and expertise in concrete preparation. Photo: Shatotto

Navigating concrete: How to ensure a structure stands the test of time

4h | Habitat
The market now offers a plethora of options, including fibre, metal, yarn, cloth, wood, and plastic bangles, and shoppers can choose from a wide array of 40-50 different designs. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

The immortal chime of churis

6h | Panorama
An antimissile system targets an Iranian aerial attack on Israel early Sunday. (Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Israel-Iran conflict: What the rest of the world has to say

1d | Features
Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

Ramachandra Guha pays homage to reclusive editor in new ‘literary’ memoir

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

Employment in discarded cigarette packs

2h | Videos
Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

Will the Iran-Israeli conflict expand?

17h | Videos
Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

Alpona in Kishoreganj eyes world record

6h | Videos
Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

Plans to attack Iran final: Israeli army

16h | Videos