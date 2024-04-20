Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store after Beijing order

China

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 02:16 pm

Related News

Apple pulls WhatsApp, Threads from China app store after Beijing order

The removal of the four apps suggests growing intolerance on the part of China's central government towards at least some foreign online messaging services that fall outside of its control. It also signals less leeway for Apple in China

Reuters
20 April, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 20 April, 2024, 02:16 pm
People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo
People walk past an Apple store in Shanghai, China September 13, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo

Apple said on Friday it had removed Meta Platforms' WhatsApp and Threads from its App Store in China after being ordered to do so by the Chinese government, which cited national security concerns.

Telegram and Signal - two other foreign messaging apps - were also removed from the store on Friday, according to app tracking firms Qimai and AppMagic.

The removal of the four apps suggests growing intolerance on the part of China's central government towards at least some foreign online messaging services that fall outside of its control. It also signals less leeway for Apple in China.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

That said, other Meta apps including Facebook, Instagram and Messenger remained available to download, according to Reuters checks on Friday. Many other popular apps developed by Western companies including YouTube and X were also available.

It was not immediately clear how WhatsApp or Threads might have caused security concerns for Chinese authorities.

"The Cyberspace Administration of China ordered the removal of these apps from the China storefront based on their national security concerns," Apple said in an emailed statement.

"We are obligated to follow the laws in the countries where we operate, even when we disagree," the statement said.

Meta declined to comment and referred queries to Apple.

Apple did not respond to requests for comment on Signal and Telegram. Representatives for the two companies did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The Cyberspace Administration of China also did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

World+Biz / Asia

China / Apple / Meta / WhatsApp / Threads / Telegram / Apple App Store / App Ban

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Due to the presence of schools, coaching centres and restaurants in the area, the new demographic at these galleries is notably younger, adding a vibrant and youthful energy to the area&#039;s cultural scene. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

From Dhanmondi to Lalmatia Block D: Dhaka’s new cultural canvas

5h | Panorama
Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

Why do brands want your old fridge and AC?

1d | Panorama
The shop is now primarily run by Shamsuddin’s grandson, Abraruddin. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Shamsuddin Ahmed & Sons: The 112 year journey of Dhaka's first gun shop

1d | Panorama
While Rahul Gandhi’s claim of limiting the popular BJP below 150 seats seems like an improbable one, Modi’s claim to expect victory in 400 seats in a house of 543 parliamentary seats is also a farfetched one. Photos: Reuters

2024 Indian elections: Will we see a repeat of 1984 or 2004?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

Iran's nuclear weapons factory is Israel's target

24m | Videos
Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

Who is the highest-earning athletes ever?

20h | Videos
Is the stock market undervalued?

Is the stock market undervalued?

1d | Videos
Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

Andriy Lunin, the unsung hero of Real Madrid

1d | Videos