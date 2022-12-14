Zing bails are a bit of a joke, says Aakash Chopra after Iyer astonishingly survives late in day 1

Zing bails are a bit of a joke, says Aakash Chopra after Iyer astonishingly survives late in day 1

Iyer, who misread the line completely as Ebadot Hossain's delivery took a sharp inward movement, finding the gap between Iyer's bat and pad. However, the ball barely caressed past the stumps and even as the bail was displaced by the impact, it didn't dislodge. In the end, Iyer survived, much to the astonishment of both – the batter and the Bangladesh players.

Photo: AFP
Photo: AFP

India batter Shreyas Iyer survived being castled in bizarre fashion during Day 1 of the first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday. Iyer, who misread the line completely as Ebadot Hossain's delivery took a sharp inward movement, finding the gap between Iyer's bat and pad. However, the ball barely caressed past the stumps and even as the bail was displaced by the impact, it didn't dislodge. In the end, Iyer survived, much to the astonishment of both – the batter and the Bangladesh players.

Iyer breathed a sigh of relief and gave his batting partner Cheteshwar Pujara a high-five, while the Bangladesh fielders engaged in discussion with the umpires over the incident.

Reacting to the incident, former India opener and currently a broadcaster Aakash Chopra tweeted, "Zing Bails are a bit of a joke. Honestly if it lights up, it should be OUT."

Earlier, India captain KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bat in Chattogram; however, the side endured a poor start as it lost three quick wickets inside the first 20 overs. Shubman Gill (20) was the first to depart before Rahul (22) was castled by Khaled Ahmed. India star Virat Kohli, too, failed to make a mark as he departed on 1.

Cheteshwar Pujara (90), then, stuck at one end as he revived the Indian innings alongside Rishabh Pant (46 off 45 deliveries). The 34-year-old senior India batter forged another important 149-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer, who remained unbeaten at the end of the day on 82. Pujara was dismissed shortly after Bangladesh took the new ball, as Taijul Islam bowled the India batter out 10 runs short of a century.

Axar Patel was dismissed on the final ball of the day on 14 as India had reached 278/6 at the end of Day 1.

Team India are playing without its full-time captain Rohit Sharma, who endured a thumb injury while fielding at slips during the 2nd ODI of the series against Bangladesh earlier this month. Rohit had braved the injury later in the game in the run-chase and even though he remained unbeaten on 51, the side eventually fell short by merely five runs.

Aakash Chopra / Shreyas Iyer / Ebadot Hossain / Bangladesh Cricket Team / India Cricket Team

