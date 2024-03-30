Sri Lanka opt to bat in second Test, Shakib back for Bangladesh

Sri Lanka have won the toss and elected to bat first in the second Test against Bangladesh at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chattogram.

Shakib Al Hasan has returned to the XI and is slotted at number five. Bangladesh have rested Shoriful Islam and excluded speedster Nahid Rana. The hosts have handed a debut to pacer Hasan Mahmud.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka have made just the one change. Asitha Fernando has been named in the XI in place of Kasun Rajitha.

Sri Lanka (Playing XI): Nishan Madushka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(w), Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya de Silva(c), Kamindu Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando, Vishwa Fernando, Lahiru Kumara

Bangladesh (Playing XI): Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Shahadat Hossain Dipu, Litton Das(w), Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Taijul Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud