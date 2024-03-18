Soumya seemingly hurts knee, gets subbed off for concussion, BCB provides explanation

Soumya Sarkar suffered an injury while fielding in the 3rd and final ODI in Chattogram and has been substituted as per the ICC's concussion replacement rules.

National Team Physio Bayjedul Islam Khan said: "Soumya fell hard while attempting to save a boundary and also hit the advertisement billboard. His head hit the ground in the process and he felt stiffness in the neck and also complained of a headache and vision difficulties. A SCAT5 assessment was done when he came off. He has also hurt his left knee."

"We had applied for a concussion replacement and this has been approved."

Fellow left-hander Tanzid Hasan Tamim is the concussion sub who has replaced Soumya in the playing eleven for the match and he scored 84 from 81 balls in the run chase.

Meanwhile, substitute fielder Jaker Ali Anik had a collision with Anamul Haque Bijoy as they both went for a catch in the final over of the Sri Lankan innings. He has hurt is neck and is receiving medical treatment.

