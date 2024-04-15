Shanto, Naim and Mushfiq star with tons as DPL resumes

TBS Report
15 April, 2024, 06:00 pm
Last modified: 15 April, 2024, 06:05 pm

Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mohammad Naim hit hundreds to help Abahani to 341-4 versus Prime Bank Cricket Club in Mirpur as the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) resumed on Monday following the Eid-ul-Fitr holiday break.

Shanto scored 118 off just 85 balls while opener Naim scored 105 off 104 balls to help the table-toppers set a daunting target for Prime Bank after being asked to bat first at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

Towhid Hridoy also chipped in with a brisk 35-ball 65 and remained unbeaten till the end as Abahani scored 128 runs in the final 10 overs.

In reply, Mushfiqur Rahim struck an unbeaten 111 runs from 105 balls but Prime Bank lost the match by 58 runs as he didn't get much help from the top order.

Parvez Emon was the only other batter to provide Mushfiq with some assistance as he scored 56 from 70 balls.

In the day's other matches, Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club bundled out Partex Sporting Club for 205 in Fatullah and chased it down with five wickets to spare while Legends of Rupganj thrashed Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy by 10 wickets in Savar.

 

