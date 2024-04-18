Shinepukur, Prime Bank confirm DPL Super League

BSS
18 April, 2024, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 18 April, 2024, 07:44 pm

Shinepukur, Prime Bank confirm DPL Super League

Photo: Prime Bank CC
Photo: Prime Bank CC

Veteran Mushfiqur Rahim hit a half-century as Prime Bank Cricket Club recorded a thumping 141-run win over Gazi Tyres Cricket Academy in the Dhaka Premier League (DPL) today at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.
 
Elsewhere at BKSP-3 ground, Irfan Shukkur struck a 106 not out as Shinepukur Cricket Club registered a 67-run victory over Legends of Rupganj in their last group match.
 
Shinepukur's victory over Rupganj sent Prime Bank and Mohammedan, who have seven victories under their belt, to the Super Six phase. Mohammedan however have a match at hand and they have the chance to finish the group phase with eight wins like Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club and Shinepukur.
 
Abahani, which won 11 matches in a row, stayed at top with six points clear from their nearest rivals.
 
Thanks to Mushfiqur Rahim's 69 ball-71, which featured five fours and one six, Prime Bank put on 269-9 after being sent to bat first. Opener Parvez Hossain Emon, Zakir Hasan and Ashiqur Zaman scored 36 runs each.
 
Tamim Iqbal, who handed the captaincy to Zakir Hasan, added 20 off 15 after opening the innings.
 
Shamim Mea took 3-41 for Gzai Tyres while Iftekhar Sazzad and Nuhayel Sandeed picked up two wickets apiece.
 
Mahedi Hasan (4-24) and Hasan Mahmud (3-28) shared seven wickets to rip through Gazi Tyres which eventually were bowled out for 128 in 32.2 overs with Ashraful Alam Asif making highest 34. Gazi Tyres finished at second to bottom in the 12-team league after winning just two matches. 
 
Shukkur pummeled the Legends of Rupganj bowlers and struck 12 fours and three sixes for his 88 ball-106 not out, a knock that helped Shinpukur rack up 256-9 after they were asked to bat first. Jishan Alam made 42 while Marhsall Ayub chipped-in-with 35.
 
Pacer Nahid Rana claimed 3-11 in eight overs while Nayeem Ahmed and Rishad Hossain snapped up two wickets apiece as Shinepukur looked to ease past Rupganj after making them eight down for 92 runs in 28.1 overs. 
 
But resistance came from No. 10 batter Abdul Halim who delayed the inevitable, hammering 67 ball-60 not out, hitting five fours and as many sixes. Thanks to his rearguard, Rupganj reduced the margin of the victory after being restricted to 189-9.
 

