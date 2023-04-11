Shakib to play all group games of DPL for Mohammedan

Mohammedan team management informed Shakib would not leave the country for the USA to join his family very soon.

Photo: Walton
Photo: Walton

Ace allrounder Shakib Al Hasan will be available for all of the matches of Mohammedan in the group phase of Dhaka Premier League (DPL) despite opting out of Indian Premier League (DPL), citing family reasons.

Mohammedan team management informed Shakib would not leave the country for the USA to join his family very soon.

Mohammedan, however, have just two more matches to end the group phase.
On 14 April, they will take on Shinepukur Cricket Club before facing off against Dhaka Leopards for their last match on 17 April.

"Shakib will play the rest of the matches for Mohammedan," Mohammedan's cricket committee coordinator GM Sabbir said and claimed that Shakib's arrival boosted the confidence of the team.

While announcing his decision to pull out his name from the IPL, Shakib didn't ensure if he will play the domestic matches for Mohammedan.

However, after he joined the side, won four straight matches to make them strong contenders. They are now currently in sixth position, keeping the hopes to move to the super league phase alive.

Before he joined the side, Mohammedan collected just one point, thanks to a washed-out game and lost four matches.

