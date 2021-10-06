Nasum Ahmed nominated for ICC Men's Player of the Month for September

The ICC Player of the Month nominees have been announced for September 2021, with both the men's and women's nominees featuring a strong list of candidates sure to leave the fans torn. Left-arm spinner Nasum Ahmed along with Nepal leggie Sandeep Lamichhane and USA's power-hitter Jaskaran Malhotra have been nominated for the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for September.

Nasum Ahmed was Bangladesh's star performer in their home T20I series against New Zealand, leaving the visitors bamboozled with his accurate line and length.

He picked up 8 wickets in the series with a sensational performance of 4/10 in the fourth match. His exploits helped the hosts to emerge victorious with a margin of 3-2 against the visitors.

Sandeep Lamichhane has already impressed one and all with his trickery in his short career so far. He continued this impressive run in the month of September, emerging as the standout bowler in the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2. Playing six ODIs, he picked up a staggering 18 wickets at an average of 7.38. His performance against Papua New Guinea, where he ended up with figures of 6/11, grabbed the attention of one and all.

Jaskaran Malhotra of the USA also had a month to remember. He became only the fourth player to hit six sixes in an over in an international fixture.

This feat came against PNG in a CWCL2 fixture in a scintillating knock of 173*. Overall, in six ODIs he scored 261 runs at an average of 87, at a strike rate of 104.40.

Earlier, Premier all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan WAS voted as the winner of the ICC Player of the Month Awards for July 2021 while Mushfiq was nominated for the award in May.