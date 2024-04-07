Mahmud on chances of working with national team again: ‘Don't want to lose respect’

Former skipper and the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) game development chairman Khaled Mahmud said he no longer wants to work with the national team after not receiving enough respect during his time as the team director in the World Cup last year.

Mahmud previously told the media that he was not clear about his role during the flagship event and his statement implied that his involvement in the team's decision-making was highly restricted.

"I don't think I'm the solution to Bangladesh cricket anymore; there are bigger solutions there. I don't have any desire to get involved with the national team anymore," Mahmud told reporters on Sunday.

"What I did in the last World Cup does not go with my cricket career. I may not be a big coach, I may not know a lot about cricket. But I have self respect which I didn't get in the last World Cup. That's why I don't want to work with the team anymore," he added.

Bangladesh will compete in another ICC tournament in a couple of months but Mahmud has no interest in working with Hathurusingha and losing his "self-respect".

"Hathurusingha may be the world's best coach, but that doesn't mean anything to me. I have a lot of respect in Bangladesh and cricketers respect me a lot. I don't want to lose that respect," he said.