James Anderson reveals dressing room chat over Kohli's sledging during Edgbaston Test

England defeated India in thrilling fashion, thanks to twin tons from Jonny Bairstow that helped the hosts win the Covid-delayed fifth Test at Edgbaston. They achieved their target with more than two sessions to spare as Joe Root (142 not out) and Bairstow (114 not out) saw them to a victory, ensuring the five-match series ended level at 2-2. Also Read | Amid criticism, Ganguly gives verdict on captaincy musical chairs; 'Not ideal to have seven different captains but...'

Bairstow batted superbly in both innings and his stay in the middle also saw a verbal exchange with star batter Virat Kohli, who tried to wind up the Englishman. Kohli had something to say to Bairstow about his 'play and miss' game. But after the altercation, Bairstow shifted gears and produced a bunch of lofted shots, helping England post 284 in reply to India's 416 in the first innings.

Veteran seamer James Anderson has recalled the heated exchange, saying one should avoid provoking Bairstow. The fast bowler also revealed Bairstow's words during the lunch break.

"Jonny was 80 not out and Virat had been going at him and sledging him a lot. I don't know if you saw the strike-rate difference? His strike rate was about 20 before Virat started sledging him and about 150 after. His first words back in the dressing room at lunch were: 'When will they learn to shut it?' If there's somebody you don't want to rub up the wrong way, it is Jonny Bairstow," said Anderson, who hosts the Tailenders' podcast.

When Bairstow was asked if Kohli was "poking the bear", he had replied, "It's a nice pun in it, really." The English batter played down the verbal spat, saying it was part and parcel of the game.

Anderson further credited coach Brendon McCullum for providing players with clarity. 'Bazball', which is derived from McCullum's nickname 'Baz', has been associated with England's drastic change in approach towards Test cricket. England first outclassed New Zealand 3-0 and then pulled off a record chase in the rescheduled Test against India.

"It's the freedom we have now. We're not in hotel rooms, bubbles, having to do Covid tests every day and we can do normal things like go to the shop, go for a beer, see your friends and family. All of those things accumulate together and obviously the excitement of working with Baz and the clarity he gave everyone.

"Before we played New Zealand, there was chat about going to the IPL and not playing county cricket but Baz phoned me, said I was batting five in the Tests, to get my head around it and crack on."

"Baz also spoke to me a bit about imposing myself on the game - nothing technical. That can be tricky in red-ball cricket because you don't want to look like you're slogging," added Anderson.