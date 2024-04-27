Bairstow, Shashank go big as Punjab pull off record T20 chase against Kolkata

Jonny Bairstow roared back to form with a belligerent century and helped a struggling Punjab Kings (PBKS) pull off the highest run chase in the history of T20 cricket against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Friday. Punjab chased down 262 successfully with eight wickets and as many balls in hand.

262 was also the joint-highest second-innings total in T20 cricket.

Prabhsimran Singh departed in the sixth over, losing his wicket for 54 runs off 20 balls. Despite losing his partner, Bairstow kept smashing the bowlers and got good support from Rilee Rossouw (26 off 16) and Shashank Singh.

Shashank was outstanding again as he belted eight sixes and two fours in his sensational 67* off just 27. Bairstow was unbeaten on 108* off 48.

PBKS captain Sam Curran initially won the toss and opted to bowl. Ramandeep Singh remained unbeaten for KKR, with Venkatesh Iyer (39) and Rinku Singh (5) losing their wickets in the final over to Harshal Patel.

Earlier, Phil Salt bagged a half-century, with his opening partner Sunil Narine also doing the same. Narine fell for 71 runs off 32 balls, losing his wicket to Rahul Chahar.

Salt departed for 75 off 37 balls, losing his wicket to Curran. Also, Arshdeep Singh removed Andre Russell (24) and Shreyas Iyer (28) as KKR posted 261/6 in 20 overs.