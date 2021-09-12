The form of Bangladesh's top order has been a cause of concern since none of them really made any big contribution in the recent past. But all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan believes that their failure has a lot to do with the condition of the pitches and everyone has the ability to win matches.

"If a batter plays 10-15 matches on these wickets, his career will be over," remarked Shakib.

"In these 9-10 matches, none of the openers were in form. That has a lot to do with the pitches. You cannot say that they've done too badly. Everyone tried their level best and has the ability to win us games."

Shakib mentioned that Bangladesh will try to tame one game at a time in the World Cup and are right now thinking just about qualifying for the main round.

"Of course, we'll try to attain the best position. For this we have to take one step at a time. If we can do well in the first few matches, it will give us a lot of confidence later when in the tournament. If we can finish the qualifiers well, we will give our best and try to do well in the main stage," Shakib said.

Shakib Al Hasan will be playing for Kolkata Knight Riders in the second phase of the Indian Premier League (IPL) starting mid-September in the UAE. He said that the experience of playing there will help him and the team.

He stated, "Since we (Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman) will stay there, we'll get to know more about the conditions. We'll play some matches too. So I think we can share this experience with the other players. Also, we'll observe other players and how they're preparing for the World Cup."