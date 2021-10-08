I didn't ask for votes in BCB election: Nazmul

“I got the highest number of votes, but to be honest, I didn’t ask for votes from anyone. I wanted to see what the people think about me, and how far I can go without asking for the votes,” Nazmul said on Thursday in his first meeting with the media after taking on the role of president for the next four years. 

BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon talking to the media File photo: UNB
BCB President Nazmul Hasan Papon talking to the media File photo: UNB

After becoming the president of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) for the third consecutive term on Thursday, Nazmul Hassan said he didn't ask for votes from anyone in last week's election. 

In category one, Nazmul had the possibility to get a maximum of 57 votes. Out of 57, he got 53 votes— the highest by anyone in the October 6 contest.

Nazmul came to the BCB for the first time in 2012 when the Bangladesh government appointed him as the president after then-president AHM Mostafa Kamal stepped down and joined ICC. 

"There are some voters I thought would not vote for me. But they actually voted for me. This is the first time when I got a real taste of election at BCB," Nazmul added. 

A total of 23 directors were elected in the election with seven winning unopposed. Two other directors-- Jalal Yunus and Ahmed Sajjadul Alam-- were nominated by the National Sports Council. 

Former Bangladesh captain Khaled Mashud Pilot contested in the election but failed to win, but the other former captain Naimur Rahman Durjoy won the election from the Dhaka division.

