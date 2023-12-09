BCB boss on Mushfiqur issue: ‘Everything has a limit’

Veteran batter Mushfiqur Rahim was out "obstructing the field" in the just-concluded second Test between Bangladesh and New Zealand. While Mushfiqur's teammate Tamim Iqbal on air thought that Mushfiqur's act of handling the ball could be instinctive, private television channel Ekattor TV suspected that the batter could be involved in "spot-fixing". The video package created a stir in the cricketing fraternity. Days after that, the cricketer sent a legal notice to the TV channel.

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Nazmul Hassan stated that the board will take necessary action. He said it could never be journalism.

"Things are changing. In the past, people used to believe fake news. But this has happened so much that now people are saying these guys are destroying cricket. We are waiting for [people to understand that]. After that, the BCB will do the needful," Nazmul told reporters on Saturday.

The BCB is yet to release an official statement regarding the issue. A host of false and baseless news have been published over time about the board and people part of it but the BCB is yet to take any action. When asked whether the board is being magnanimous, Nazmul said, "Not really. People now are starting to understand the truth. Everything has a limit. When [they] cross it, people understand whether it is journalism or not."

The BCB president assured that the board will take action soon. "I returned to the country the day before yesterday. I went to the board yesterday and told [the members] what I felt. Wait a few days and you will know everything," he mentioned.

The said package was uploaded on 6 December but the channel removed it from its socials after a few minutes. Later, they apologised for it. Nazmul was asked whether an apology was enough. He replied, "Here there are two parties. The victim has done the needful. And then there is [the board] on whom the victim depends."

"Both the parties have to do their job. We have nothing to do if the victim stays silent. I've heard Mushfiqur has probably taken a legal step. Now we will do what we have to," he said.