80 leg spinners in BCB's special camp

The game development department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken an initiative to identify leg-spinning talent and as part of the plan, it has selected 80 leg-spinners from different parts of the country for a special camp.

The leg-spinners will take part in a final trial on 2 and 3 May at the Academy Ground in Mirpur and 20 out of the 80 bowlers will be selected for further programs.

The camp will be supervised by former Pakistan first-class cricketer Shahed Mahmood, who is the leg-spin coach of the BCB's game development section. Over the last eight months, Mahmood led the special initiative of finding leg-spinners with the help of a host of local coaches throughout the country.

More to follow..