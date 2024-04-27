80 leg spinners in BCB's special camp

Sports

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 08:25 pm

Related News

80 leg spinners in BCB's special camp

The leg-spinners will take part in a final trial on 2 and 3 May at the Academy Ground in Mirpur and 20 out of the 80 bowlers will be selected for further programs.

TBS Report
27 April, 2024, 08:20 pm
Last modified: 27 April, 2024, 08:25 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

The game development department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken an initiative to identify leg-spinning talent and as part of the plan, it has selected 80 leg-spinners from different parts of the country for a special camp.

The leg-spinners will take part in a final trial on 2 and 3 May at the Academy Ground in Mirpur and 20 out of the 80 bowlers will be selected for further programs. 

The camp will be supervised by former Pakistan first-class cricketer Shahed Mahmood, who is the leg-spin coach of the BCB's game development section. Over the last eight months, Mahmood led the special initiative of finding leg-spinners with the help of a host of local coaches throughout the country. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

More to follow..

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With a small investment of around 567,000 yen (around Tk4 lakh), Mamun opened Halal Hub in 2020, one of the first restaurants to use the flag of Bangladesh in Sendai, Japan. Photo: Courtesy

Can Japanese people handle Bangladeshi spices? Halal Hub thinks so

5h | Panorama
Online platforms on social media and brands like Sundora sell perfumes for both men and women, ranging between Tk2,000 to Tk40,000. Photo: Sundora

Find your fragrance: A guide to understanding perfumes

1d | Mode
Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

1d | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

Collection of seasonal fruits at Kaptai's floating market

10h | Videos
Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

Hamas-Fatah unity talks, mediated by China

39m | Videos
IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

IPL 2024 is batter's paradise

1h | Videos
Market should turn around

Market should turn around

2h | Videos