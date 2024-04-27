80 leg spinners in BCB's special camp
The leg-spinners will take part in a final trial on 2 and 3 May at the Academy Ground in Mirpur and 20 out of the 80 bowlers will be selected for further programs.
The game development department of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken an initiative to identify leg-spinning talent and as part of the plan, it has selected 80 leg-spinners from different parts of the country for a special camp.
The leg-spinners will take part in a final trial on 2 and 3 May at the Academy Ground in Mirpur and 20 out of the 80 bowlers will be selected for further programs.
The camp will be supervised by former Pakistan first-class cricketer Shahed Mahmood, who is the leg-spin coach of the BCB's game development section. Over the last eight months, Mahmood led the special initiative of finding leg-spinners with the help of a host of local coaches throughout the country.
More to follow..