Bangladeshi female match officials added to ICC panel

Female umpires Shathira Jakir Jesy, Mst Rokeya Sultana, Dolly Rani Sarkar, and Champa Chakma have been added to the ICC Development Panel of Umpires as the members for Bangladesh.



In addition, Supriya Rani Das will be added to the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

"It's a big achievement for our cricket, and especially for women's cricket. Their hard work over the last two years grabbed the ICC's attention, which is why they have been given the opportunity," Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) umpires' committee said.