Bangladeshi female match officials added to ICC panel

Sports

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:36 pm

Related News

Bangladeshi female match officials added to ICC panel

Supriya Rani Das will be added to the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

TBS Report
23 March, 2024, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 23 March, 2024, 08:36 pm
Bangladeshi female match officials added to ICC panel

Female umpires Shathira Jakir Jesy, Mst Rokeya Sultana, Dolly Rani Sarkar, and Champa Chakma have been added to the ICC Development Panel of Umpires as the members for Bangladesh.
 
In addition, Supriya Rani Das will be added to the ICC International Panel of Match Referees.

"It's a big achievement for our cricket, and especially for women's cricket. Their hard work over the last two years grabbed the ICC's attention, which is why they have been given the opportunity," Iftekhar Ahmed Mithu, the chairman of the Bangladesh Cricket Board's (BCB) umpires' committee said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Cricket

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) / Bangladesh Cricket Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The ebb and flow of Somali pirates

8h | Panorama
Painting titled ‘Capture of the Pirate, Blackbeard, 1718’ by Jean Leon Jerome Ferris (1920). PHOTO: COLLECTED

From Blackbeard to Juqraafi: The history and art of maritime piracy

8h | Panorama
Residents of Dhaka are exposed to air pollution equivalent to smoking up to three cigarettes each day. Photos: Rajib Dhar

Unfit buses, brick kilns and construction work: The usual suspects behind Dhaka's deplorable air quality

12h | Panorama
Pollution directly inked to the continuous streams of wastewater into the river, either the form of sewage or industrial effluents, has been a persistent mater of concern for the Buriganga. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

With tanneries gone, what still ails the Buriganga

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

Marufa prepares herself for the all-important 2nd ODI against the mighty Aussies

2h | Videos
Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest unite India’s opposition?

1h | Videos
Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

Bangladesh eyes cost-effective power from Nepal's planned mega-dam

4h | Videos
Basics of momentum investing

Basics of momentum investing

5h | Videos