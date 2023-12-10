Home advantage backfiring?

For the past few weeks, 'home advantage' has become a buzzword in the Bangladesh cricket fraternity. Every Test-playing nation takes home advantage while hosting Test matches on their home turf. South Africa make bouncy green wickets, India make dead-turning tracks and whatnot. It's no crime, even though it's looked down upon by many.

Bangladesh, mostly at Mirpur, make spinning tracks which proved fruitful several times in the past including historic wins against England and Australia back in 2016 and 2017 respectively. But it has its downside as well.

Bangladesh batters have been terribly exposed to the opposition spinners more often than not, especially on these spinning tracks at home. Just in the recently concluded Test against New Zealand, Bangladesh were bundled out for 172 and 144 respectively in their two innings and 17 of those 20 wickets were picked by Kiwi spinners.

Bangladesh thought they had almost clinched the match, and the series, even after setting up a target of 137 runs. The Black Caps were six down for 69 and still had a long way to go. They had to fight against the spin trio of Taijul Islam, Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Nayeem Hasan who had already proved a handful for the Kiwi batters throughout the series. But Glenn Phillips, the star of the show, and Mitchell Santner had other plans. They built an unbeaten 70-run partnership for the seventh wicket and took their team over the victory line.

The Test did go on to the fourth day, but it was largely due to the weather. A total of 1069 deliveries - 178.1 overs - were bowled in the Mirpur Test, the third-fewest in the last 100 years of Test cricket.

No wonder New Zealand skipper Tim Southee said this was the 'worst wicket' he has come across in his career in terms of batting perspective.

"Probably the worst wicket I've come across in my career. Just like I said, the balance between bat and ball was heavily favoured in the bowler's hands. So, I think for the match to be over in 170 overs sort of reflects that," Southee said after the nervy win at Mirpur.

Spinners have claimed 224 wickets against Bangladesh at Mirpur at an average of 31.27. Bangladesh spinners have a slightly better record in that regard. They have claimed 274 opposition wickets at an average of 30.25. But the difference is being made when it comes to batting on spinning tracks. Opposition batters are playing better than Bangladesh batters at Mirpur and winning the matches for their respective side.

A similar thing happened against India in December last year, at the same ground. India spinners wreaked havoc on a turning Mirpur track and sealed the Test just when it seemed all over for the visitors. India batter had played Bangladesh spinners better than Bangladesh batters played the visiting spinners.

These are just recent examples of the home advantage backfiring for Bangladesh when there's a cry for 'good' sporting wickets in home Tests especially at Mirpur. But Bangladesh have usually been 'below average' against spinners be that in Mirpur or in Durban.

Highly regarded local coach Nazmul Abedeen Fahim, who was the Chief Cricket Adviser at BKSP, stated the defeat in Mirpur Test was actually a two-sided defeat for the new-gen Bangladesh side at home. The hosts were trapped in their own-built trap.

"We lost to New Zealand from both sides. Sure, they scored more than our total in two innings of the match. Kudos to New Zealand for that. But it is hard to accept our second defeat by falling into the hole we dug for them. No matter what anyone says, the second defeat is disappointing, humiliating and disgraceful," he wrote on his Facebook profile after the defeat.

"Perhaps it is our failure that we have failed to pass a proper message on to the new generation."

According to Nazmul Abedeen, it is high time to step away from the thinking of winning at home by 'any cost' and fighting as much as possible away from home.

"The sooner we realize the fact that everyone else is far ahead of us, the better for us. Keeping this in mind, we have to decide our strategy from now on," he concluded sending a warning "Time is running out!"

Bangladesh captain Najmull Hossain Shanto, though, backed the idea of spin-friendly tracks at home if it proves useful for winning matches stating international cricket is not where players develop their skills.

"We are here to win (Tests), not to improve our skill. What's more important is how we are preparing to play Test cricket. But we got to take this advantage (slow, turning wickets at home)," Shanto said.

Sure, it is absolutely fine to prepare pitches according to the home team's strength. But Bangladesh batters are failing badly in these sorts of pitches and need to improve themselves to be able to make the most use of 'home advantage'. But can they do that? That remains up for debate.