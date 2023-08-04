Hridoy takes down Shakib to set up Jaffna Kings' big win

Sports

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 11:32 pm

Related News

Hridoy takes down Shakib to set up Jaffna Kings' big win

Hridoy took a liking to the Galle spinners as all of his boundaries - two fours and four sixes - came against the slow bowlers. Hridoy finished things off with two disdainful sixes off Akila Dananjaya.

TBS Report
04 August, 2023, 11:30 pm
Last modified: 04 August, 2023, 11:32 pm
Photo: SLC
Photo: SLC

A few days ago, Shakib Al Hasan was up against his compatriot Litton Das in the Global T20 Canada. The ace all-rounder there got the better of the Bangladesh opener. On Friday, Shakib faced another Bangladesh teammate, this time in the Lanka Premier League. 

But unlike his senior teammate, Towhid Hridoy showed little respect to the wily old Shakib and hit him for a four and a six en route to his unbeaten 23-ball-44 in Jaffna Kings' eight-wicket win over Galle Titans.

Dasun Shanaka's 30 off 24 was the only high point of Galle's innings where they scored a below-par 117 for nine.

Shakib got Galle off to a good start as he trapped Charith Asalanka in front. But in his next over, he was taken apart by Hridoy, who hacked him over mid-on for a six and slapped the ball past mid-off for a four in the next ball.

Hridoy took a liking to the Galle spinners as all of his boundaries - two fours and four sixes - came against the slow bowlers. Hridoy finished things off with two disdainful sixes off Akila Dananjaya. 

Hridoy added 83 off 8.4 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (54 off 39) and almost sealed the match. 

Shakib's 2/31 was the only mentionable performance from the Galle bowlers. 

Cricket

Towhid Hridoy / Shakib al Hasan / Lanka Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The CH-R GR Sport fuses style, performance, and a hint of sportiness to spice up the mundane crossover, to appeal to those people who are into cars. Photo: Ahbaar Mohammad

Toyota CH-R GR Sport: Same engine, new personality

8h | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

The 'Pied Piper' of Akkelpur: Hunting mice for 45 years

16h | Panorama
The cargo area of China-Europe railway express at Urumqi, Xinjiang. Photo: TBS

World weighs gains as China's Xinjiang gears to be New Silk Road gateway

1d | Panorama
How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

How Vitamin D deficiency is wreaking havoc on people's lives and the healthcare system in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

First drone delivery service in UK

First drone delivery service in UK

7h | TBS World
The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

The story of Umoja, a village without men in Kenya

4h | TBS World
7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

7 Ways to Prepare Yourself and Your Team for Tough Times

1d | TBS Career
World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

World's 1st 'tooth regrowth' medicine moves toward clinical trials

1d | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges
Coronavirus chronicle

Moderna Covid-19 vaccine stability eases distribution challenges

2
TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues
Videos

TBS Current Affairs: Return of arson attacks; CEC's remark on US vote count and other issues

3
File Photo: Reuters
South Asia

Pakistani court gives Hafiz Saeed 10-year prison sentence on terror charges

4
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

5
BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee
Sports

BCSA joins International Cricket Supporters' Committee