Hridoy takes down Shakib to set up Jaffna Kings' big win

A few days ago, Shakib Al Hasan was up against his compatriot Litton Das in the Global T20 Canada. The ace all-rounder there got the better of the Bangladesh opener. On Friday, Shakib faced another Bangladesh teammate, this time in the Lanka Premier League.

But unlike his senior teammate, Towhid Hridoy showed little respect to the wily old Shakib and hit him for a four and a six en route to his unbeaten 23-ball-44 in Jaffna Kings' eight-wicket win over Galle Titans.

Dasun Shanaka's 30 off 24 was the only high point of Galle's innings where they scored a below-par 117 for nine.

Shakib got Galle off to a good start as he trapped Charith Asalanka in front. But in his next over, he was taken apart by Hridoy, who hacked him over mid-on for a six and slapped the ball past mid-off for a four in the next ball.

Hridoy took a liking to the Galle spinners as all of his boundaries - two fours and four sixes - came against the slow bowlers. Hridoy finished things off with two disdainful sixes off Akila Dananjaya.

Hridoy added 83 off 8.4 overs with Rahmanullah Gurbaz (54 off 39) and almost sealed the match.

Shakib's 2/31 was the only mentionable performance from the Galle bowlers.