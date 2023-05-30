Herath wants Bangladesh's spinners to work on their variations to better prepare for the World Cup

Bangladesh spin coach Rangana Herath stressed on variations to help the spinners get better as he knew that the bowlers won't get their desired wicket in the biggest stage like World Cup.



Generally, Bangladeshi spinners get wickets particularly to their liking always at home series but in the World Cup, the organizers try to give a wicket which will be more favourable for the batters than the bowlers.



"I always think that when the condition is tough for the spinners, there will be challenge. That's why we are going to be prepared before we go to the World Cup. This is part of the preparation. We worked on variation and tactics. If you don't get assistance from the pitch, this is the thing we need to apply," Herath said here today as Bangladesh players continued their practice session for the series against Afghanistan at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.



"There are many variations like creating some angles, bowling over the wicket, round the wicket, pace variation. If you name it like a cross seam, carrom ball. We are working on them. We need to do these things very often."



Herath wants the spinners to use those variations in domestic cricket and enhance their skill as he would like to see.



"These guys are keen to learn. I am so happy. Once they go back to their club or team, they will continue these works," he said.



The former Sri Lankan spinner however is elated to see the spin resources of Bangladesh. Considering the shortage of legspinners in the pipeline, he wants to help them hone their skill in a bid to survive in the International level.



Bangladesh got some legspinner of late but none of them could cement their place. The Tigers are now trying with Rishad Hossain, who Herath thinks could be a good weapon.



"Rishad played the last game against Ireland. There's another wrist spinner and Biplob is there. Those are the resources we have at the moment. We are trying to find the best out of them. They will get more confidence with opportunities," he said.



At the same time, Herath wants batters like Najmul Hossain Shanto, and Towhid to be ready to bowl some overs regularly in a bid to create more bowling options.



"If the batters can bowl a few overs, like Shanto, it gives you more options for the bowling side. When you have more options, you have the right combination. I always like to see Hridoy, and Shanto get involved with bowling," he added.



While Bangladesh are always a spin-heavy side, the rise of the country's fast bowling unit was a treat to watch.



"When you have a proper bowling unit, when you have fast bowlers and spinners...that's a proper, proper bowling unit. That's what we need to work on. We are trying to get the best bowling unit," Herath revealed.

But pacers' rise doesn't mean that the spinners' job will be easier, Herath said.



"This is not about working easier or anything. This is all about the team. If someone is doing well, we need to appreciate all that. If it is someone not doing well, we need to find out where we need to improve. We are trying to improve as a team," he pointed out.



Herath also spoke on head coach Chandika Hathurusingha, saying that Hathurusingha under whose guidance he also played in the Sri Lankan team, is actually a fighter and the term 'strict headmaster' which Bangladesh media often used to tag him is not an ideal adjective.



"I don't know how you measure those things (strict headmaster). When you work hard and on your goals, when you are competitive, I don't think he is strict. He is always there as a fighter. I like that attitude," Herath concluded.