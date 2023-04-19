Gary Ballance retires from all forms of cricket

Sports

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 10:23 pm

Related News

Gary Ballance retires from all forms of cricket

Ballance signed a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe last year.

Reuters
19 April, 2023, 10:20 pm
Last modified: 19 April, 2023, 10:23 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Former England batter Gary Ballance announced his retirement from cricket on Wednesday, four months after leaving Yorkshire following the racism scandal involving Azeem Rafiq.

Yorkshire released Ballance from his contract in December after the 33-year-old Zimbabwe-born player spent a year on the sidelines to deal with mental health issues.

Ballance admitted in 2021 to using racist language against former team mate Rafiq, whose allegations of institutional racism at Yorkshire rocked English cricket.

He also apologised in person to Rafiq.

Ballance signed a two-year deal to play for Zimbabwe last year.

"After much thought, I have decided to retire from all forms of professional cricket with immediate effect," Ballance said in a statement released by the Professional Cricketers' Association.

"I had hoped my move to Zimbabwe would provide me with a new-found happiness for the game and I will always be thankful to Zimbabwe Cricket for providing me with an opportunity to return to international cricket and welcoming me into their team.

"However, I have reached the stage where I no longer have the desire to dedicate myself to the rigours of professional sport and this would do Zimbabwe Cricket and the game itself a disservice, should I carry on."

Ballance's final test appearance for Zimbabwe was against West Indies in February.

Cricket

Gary ballance / Zimbabwe Cricket Team

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

AI-proofing your career starts in college

AI-proofing your career starts in college

6h | Pursuit
Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

Internship at a government office? A welcome idea

11h | Pursuit
Source: Bloomberg via Getty Images

Lab meat sceptics, please just get out of the way

1d | Panorama
Although accompanying journalists were carrying cameras, the directorate had their own media team to upload videos of the raids on their verified Facebook page and YouTube. Photo: Masum Billah

Is the consumer rights body overreaching with mobile court raids?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

Trash collecting ‘mermaid’ breaks swimming record

5h | TBS World
James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

James Gunn's new superhero is coming to Blue Beetle

6h | TBS Entertainment
The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

The loss of Bangabazar has affected the markets

8h | TBS Stories
What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

What is Economic Sanction? How does it work?

11h | TBS World

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee