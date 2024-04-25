Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall undergoes surgery after leopard attack

Former Zimbabwe cricketer Guy Whittall underwent emergency surgery after being mauled by a wounded leopard during a hunting session earlier this week.

The incident took place in Humani, Zimbabwe's Southeast Lowveld, while Whittall was on his family game reserve, where he had previously encountered wild animals.

The attack occurred early in the week and resulted in significant injuries to Guy Whittall, who was immediately taken to Harare for emergency medical care.

His wife, Hannah Stooks-Whittall, used Facebook to inform her friends, family, and followers of the tragic news. In her message, she described the gravity of the situation, disclosing that Whittall had lost a substantial amount of blood and needed immediate attention.

"Guy and I are overwhelmed by the hundreds of messages of well-wishers after Guy's run-in with a wounded leopard earlier today," she wrote. "We are very fortunate that he was stabilized at Hippo Clinic by wonderful staff."

Guy Whitall discovered an eight-foot crocodile under his bed 11 years ago, and now he has encountered a leopard. The crocodile was discovered by his housemaid in his bedroom at a game reserve after spending the night there. Guy Whitall also shared a photo of the crocodile sleeping under his bed, describing how fortunate he felt to have survived the encounter with the wild beast, which had entered his room from a nearby river.

Whittall, now 51, played 46 Tests and 147 ODIs for Zimbabwe.