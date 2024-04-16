Five-wicket Rana fires Shinepukur to victory against Mohammedan in DPL
Speedster Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul fired Shinepukur Cricket Club to a six-wicket win (D/L method) over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.
Speedster Nahid Rana's five-wicket haul fired Shinepukur Cricket Club to a six-wicket win (D/L method) over Mohammedan Sporting Club in the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2024 at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Tuesday.
More to follow..