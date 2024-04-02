DPL matches postponed after teams fail to reach BKSP on time

Two matches of the ongoing Dhaka Premier League (DPL) have been postponed to Wednesday after all four teams failed to reach the BKSP on time on Tuesday after a road accident at Jorpul in Savar.

Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club were scheduled to face Legends of Rupganj while Prime Bank Cricket Club were slated to meet Partex Sporting Club.

The matches were scheduled to begin at 9 am but due to heavy traffic congestion after the accident that took place at the Dhaka-Aricha Highway, the teams failed to reach the venue on time and the Cricket Committee of Dhaka Metropolis (CCDM) decided to postpone them.

CCDM Member Secretary Ali Hossain told The Business Standard (TBS), "We waited for a long time before postponing the matches. The matches will be held on Wednesday and the matches scheduled on Wednesday will take place on Thursday. We decided on the bodily shift because there is no game scheduled on Thursday."

Cricket

Dhaka Premier League / Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League

