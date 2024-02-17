Chattogram's challenge too big for Dhaka as they suffer 11th straight loss to end BPL campaign

Chattogram Challengers kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs with a 10 run win against Durdanto Dhaka on Saturday.

Chattogram now have 12 points from 11 games and are placed 4th in the table with one game left to play against Khulna Tigers who are 5th in the table with 10 points.

Batting first, Chattogram, with an innings of 70 from 51 balls, helped the home side score 159-6 in their 20 overs.

And in reply, Dhaka tried hard, with contributions from Alex Ross (55 from 44 balls), and captain Mosaddek Hossain (29 from 18 balls) to score 149-5 in their 20.

Chattogram will be happy with the win but will know that their batting and bowling need to be better if they are to face one of the teams above them in the qualifiers and beat them.