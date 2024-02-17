Chattogram's challenge too big for Dhaka as they suffer 11th straight loss to end BPL campaign

Sports

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:54 pm

Related News

Chattogram's challenge too big for Dhaka as they suffer 11th straight loss to end BPL campaign

Chattogram now have 12 points from 11 games and are placed 4th in the table with one game left to play against Khulna Tigers who are 5th in the table with 10 points.

TBS Report
17 February, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 17 February, 2024, 10:54 pm
Photo: BCB
Photo: BCB

Chattogram Challengers kept their hopes alive of qualifying for the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) playoffs with a 10 run win against Durdanto Dhaka on Saturday.

Chattogram now have 12 points from 11 games and are placed 4th in the table with one game left to play against Khulna Tigers who are 5th in the table with 10 points.

Batting first, Chattogram, with an innings of 70 from 51 balls, helped the home side score 159-6 in their 20 overs.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

And in reply, Dhaka tried hard, with contributions from Alex Ross (55 from 44 balls), and captain Mosaddek Hossain (29 from 18 balls) to score 149-5 in their 20.

Chattogram will be happy with the win but will know that their batting and bowling need to be better if they are to face one of the teams above them in the qualifiers and beat them.

Cricket

chattogram challengers / Durdanto Dhaka / Bangladesh Premier League

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Local goes global

11h | Mode
The Metro Rail passing through Mirpur has made the commute a breath of fresh air for many. Photo: Olid Ebna Shah

Rise of Mirpur

14h | Panorama
Apart from the environmental effects from increased CO2 emissions, how the ever-increasing number of SUVs will be accommodated on the narrow streets of Dhaka is also a matter of concern. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Why you should think twice before buying an SUV

1d | Panorama
As a child, Rubel used to come to the faculty of Fine Arts holding his father’s hand. And Rubel never left, establishing a small shop at the place his father departed from. Photos: Asma Sultana Prova

The mystical flute seller outside the faculty of Fine Arts

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

Young people want to leave the country after the new law in Myanmar

15m | Videos
Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

Iran declares Antarctica its property in direct challenge to Biden

45m | Videos
Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

Robi becomes the new sponsor of the national cricket team in a contract worth Tk 50 crore

1h | Videos
Germany’s economy: All we need to know

Germany’s economy: All we need to know

3h | Videos