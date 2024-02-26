Barishal in Qualifier 2 after Mayers, Tamim knock Chattogram out

Kyle Mayers and Tamim Iqbal helped Fortune Barishal get an all-important seven-wicket win in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 over Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Mayers picked up two wickets and blasted a 26-ball fifty as Barishal chased down 136 in no time. Tamim, the tournament's most prolific batter, made a fifty as well after riding his luck multiple times.

More to follow..