Barishal in Qualifier 2 after Mayers, Tamim knock Chattogram out

Mayers picked up two wickets and blasted a 26-ball fifty as Barishal chased down 136 in no time. Tamim, the tournament's most prolific batter, made a fifty as well after riding his luck multiple times.

TBS Report
26 February, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2024, 04:33 pm
Photo: Fortune Barishal
Photo: Fortune Barishal

Kyle Mayers and Tamim Iqbal helped Fortune Barishal get an all-important seven-wicket win in the Eliminator of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2024 over Chattogram Challengers at the Sher-E-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur on Monday.

Mayers picked up two wickets and blasted a 26-ball fifty as Barishal chased down 136 in no time. Tamim, the tournament's most prolific batter, made a fifty as well after riding his luck multiple times.

More to follow..

