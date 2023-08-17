BFF to increase salary of women footballers

UNB
17 August, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 12:06 am

UNB
17 August, 2023, 12:00 am
Last modified: 17 August, 2023, 12:06 am
Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has signed an agreement with the players of the national women's team to increase their salaries, initially for six months.

In this regard, a contract signing ceremony was held today (Wednesday) at the BFF House in Motijheel in presence of BFF president Kazi Md Salahuddin and Bangladesh women's team captain Sabina Khatun.

Thirty one national footballers have been taken under the BFF contract for six months with a highest monthly salary of Tk 50,000 effecting from September 1 next.

Although the details of the contract yet to be disclosed, but it was learnt that 15 senior players will get Tk 50,000 each, next 10 players will receive Tk 30,000 each while the remaining six players will get Tk 20,000 each per month.

But, the contracted players has to follow the BFF Code of conduct strictly.

Some 70 senior and junior players are now in the BFF residential camp.

They got a monthly salary of average Tk 10,000 each based on their performance and seniority.

But, some senior player including captain Sabina Khatun, reportedly got a monthly salary of Tk 20,000 each while the lowest amount was Tk 5,000.

In the recent past days, the women's players took part in a good number of protest rallies, absent in the training program demanding increase of salaries, other benefits, including better food, accommodation and sports kits.

They also met the BFF high-officials several times demanding a monthly salary of Tk 50,000, but they failed.

