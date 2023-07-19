Titu named women's football team head coach

Former coach of the national team Saiful Bari Titu has been given the job as the head coach of Bangladesh women's football team for the upcoming Asian Games in China.

The women's football team has been facing coach problems for the past few months. Mahbubur Rahman Litu was acting coach in the recently concluded friendly series against Nepal. To settle the issue, the Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) has decided to give the responsibility to Titu for the women's team.

BFF women's wing Harman Mahfuza Aktar Kiran talking to the pressmen today (Wednesday) said: "Asian Games and AFC U-17 tournament will be held at a time in September. As the two tournaments will be held at the same time, so we need different coaches. Litu has been given charge for the U-17 tournament while Titu for the Asian Games."

Although Titu has been given the responsibility for the Asian Games, but BFF is looking for a long-term coach for Sabina and Co.

Kiron said: "We have already sent letter in Japan and Korea .... I am personally communicating with these two countries to get list of the coach so that we can choose a coach after checking their qualification."

When asked whether former women's team coach Golam Robanni Choton will be

called again, Kiran said: "Choton has been requested several times to join the team, but he did not come, now there is no scope."