Bangladesh women thrash Singapore 8-0 in friendly

On Monday, the Bangladesh national women's team finished their FIFA friendly schedule with a resounding 8-0 victory over Singapore at the Birshreshtha Shaheed Mostafa Kamal Stadium in Kamalapur.

Tahura Khatun and Ritu Porna Chakma each had two goals, while Sanjida Akter, Sabina Khatun, Sumaya Matsushima, and Shasunnahar Jr each had one.

Bangladesh grabbed a 3-0 lead in the first half, thanks to Tahura's double (16th and 24th minutes) and Ritu's goal in the 18th minute. Following that, the floodgates opened as the home team pounded five goals in the second half.

On 1 December, the women in red and green won the first of two matches 3-0 at the same site, thanks to a brace from Tahura Khatun.