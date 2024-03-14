SAFF-winning Bangladesh footballer Razia dies after childbirth

TBS Report
14 March, 2024, 05:15 pm
Last modified: 14 March, 2024, 05:19 pm

Razia, who was part of the Bangladesh squad that won SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship in Bhutan in 2018, suffered from post-partum hemorrhage after giving birth to the child.

Former Bangladesh women's team footballer Razia Khatun passed away early Thursday after giving birth to a male baby in Satkhira.

Razia, who was part of the Bangladesh squad that won SAFF Under-18 Women's Championship in Bhutan in 2018, suffered from post-partum hemorrhage after giving birth to the child. 

She was taken to the hospital but the doctors declared her dead.

Razia also played the final round of the AFC Under-16 Women's Championship in Thailand in 2017.

