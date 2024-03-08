Bangladesh thrash Bhutan before SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship final

Bangladesh U-16 national eve football team continued their winning run as they thrashed Bhutan by 6-0 goals in their third and last league match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship scheduled held today (Friday) at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bangladesh already reached the final of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship and they will face either India or Nepal in the final match scheduled to be held on Sunday (March 10) at the same venue.

In the day's match, Bangladesh began to dominate the play and took 2-0 lead at the breather.

Fatema gave Bangladesh a deserving lead in the 32nd minute while Kranuching Marma doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 35th minute.

After the resumption Sathi Munda scored the third goal for Bangladesh in the 47th minute of the match.

Thuinuye Marma further widened the team's margin scoring the fourth goal in the 69th minute while Saurovi Akanda Prity scored the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 77th minute.

Prity sealed the victory scoring her second and sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 77th minute of the match.

Bangladesh completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving on the day while Bhutan were totally off-colored as they failed produce any real move.

Bangladesh earlier made winning start in the tournament beating Nepal by 2-0 goals and confirmed their spot of final defeating India by 3-1 goals in their second match.