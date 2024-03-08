Bangladesh thrash Bhutan before SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship final

Sports

BSS
08 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 07:25 pm

Related News

Bangladesh thrash Bhutan before SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship final

Bangladesh already reached the final of the SAFF U-16 Women’s Championship and they will face either India or Nepal in the final match scheduled to be held on Sunday (March 10) at the same venue.

BSS
08 March, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 08 March, 2024, 07:25 pm
Photo: BFF
Photo: BFF

Bangladesh U-16 national eve football team continued their winning run as they thrashed Bhutan by 6-0 goals in their third and last league match of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship scheduled held today (Friday) at ANFA Complex in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Bangladesh already reached the final of the SAFF U-16 Women's Championship and they will face either India or Nepal in the final match scheduled to be held on Sunday (March 10) at the same venue.

In the day's match, Bangladesh began to dominate the play and took 2-0 lead at the breather.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Fatema gave Bangladesh a deserving lead in the 32nd minute while  Kranuching Marma doubled the lead scoring the second goal for Bangladesh in the 35th minute.

After the resumption Sathi Munda scored the third goal for Bangladesh in the 47th minute of the match.

Thuinuye Marma further widened the team's margin scoring the fourth goal in the 69th minute while Saurovi Akanda Prity scored the fifth goal for Bangladesh in the 77th minute.

Prity sealed the victory scoring her second and sixth goal for Bangladesh in the 77th minute of the match.

Bangladesh completely dominated the entire proceeding and notched their deserving on the day while Bhutan were totally off-colored as they failed produce any real move.        

Bangladesh earlier made winning start in the tournament beating Nepal by 2-0 goals and confirmed their spot of final defeating India by 3-1 goals in their second match.

Top News / Football

Bangladesh Women's Football Team / Bangladesh / Bhutan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Sultana's Dream: Has it come true?

10m | Features
Illustrated: Collected

Women in lead: Miles to go, yet achievable. But how?

25m | Features
Illustration: Collected

International Women's Day: Celebrating women's achievements and pushing for equality

2h | Features
Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

Empowering men to empower women: A path towards gender equality

2h | Features

More Videos from TBS

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

The cheese produced by the women of Thakurgaon is on the way to export

2h | Videos
There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

There is no Bangladeshi school in Kuwait

20h | Videos
Why self-confidence is key to women's development

Why self-confidence is key to women's development

25m | Videos
Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

Women presence in bank boards drops to 13.51%

4h | Videos