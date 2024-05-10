BCCI secretary Jay Shah confirms India coach's tenure ending soon

Rahul Dravid's second stint as head coach of the Indian team is set to end after the conclusion of next month's T20 World Cup.

After the end of last year's home ODI World Cup where India lost in the final to Australia, Dravid had agreed to stay on, with the next ICC event – the T20 World Cup in USA-West Indies slated in six-month time. It is now learnt; he is unlikely to reapply when the BCCI begins the process to hunt for head coach for a longer tenure.

"We will call for applicants in the next few days. Rahul Dravid's tenure is coming to an end. If he wants to reapply, he can," BCCI secretary Jay Shah told select media on Thursday. "We are looking for a long-term coach, for three years."

In the next three years, India will be competing in two ODI world events - Champions Trophy 2025 and the 2027 ODI World Cup, as well as the 2026 T20 World Cup to be played at home. Besides if India qualifies, there's also the World Test Championship final in June 2025 and 2027.

Given this scale of workload including the bilateral matches in lead up to these world events, the BCCI is known to be open to the idea of split coaching. For the record, Shah did not sound enthusiastic about the idea.

"There is no precedent of different coaches for different formats in Indian cricket. Besides, we have a number of players who are all-format players. Ultimately, it is the Cricket Advisory Committee's (CAC) call. I have to implement what they decide," he said.

From BCCI's recent scouting attempts for a head coach, there is a greater understanding that coaches of repute are no longer willing to devote ten months of the year for a national team, even if it's the lucrative assignment to coach team India.

The feedback shared by potential candidates is that an all-format coaching role for a national team is too demanding, particularly with multiple opportunities including linking up with IPL franchises who run several leagues around the world. There's also the option to coach in fewer leagues and spend the rest of the time doing broadcast commentary as Ricky Ponting chooses to do.

With the Future Tours Programme more structured now, with more Test-only tours like the 5-Test tour of Australia this year-end and the five Tests in England, next year, a red-ball only coaching staff could work fine.

Although India hasn't had a foreign head coach after Duncan Fletcher left in 2014, the BCCI is now known to be open to the idea of recruiting an overseas professional.

"If the CAC selects a foreign coach, I can't interfere," said Shah.

Dravid, first became the head coach in November 2021 for a two-year term, which ended with India's dream run at the 2023 ODI World Cup where they won ten matches in a row before their hopes were dashed by Australia in the final. With his son Samit, 18, coming up the ranks playing cricket for Karnataka age-group sides, Dravid is known not to be keen to seek an extension.

The BCCI has conducted a few interviews to find a new selector to replace Salil Ankola in the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee. The new selector will be from North Zone to keep up with the convention to have a selector from each of the five zones. Former Delhi captain Mithun Manhas and former India player Nikhil Chopra are among those to have applied for the post.

The Impact player rule which appears to have empowered batters to attack more, leaving bowlers at the receiving end and marginalised all-rounders will come under review after the IPL.

"The Impact player rule was brought in as a test case. On the bright side, it is providing additional playing opportunities to two Indian players (per match). It's not a permanent rule nor am I saying we will move past it. After the World Cup, we will consult with players, franchise and broadcasters and decide about the future course," said Shah.

Indian captain Rohit Sharma has suggested the rule was detrimental to the growth of all-rounders in India like Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar, who have got limited or no role to play with the ball in the ongoing IPL.

Shah refused to comment on BCCI's position to travel to Pakistan for next year's Champions trophy except to say 'it is a matter of discussion in ICC meetings'.

In the past BCCI vice president Rajiv Shukla has made it clear that the board would wait for government advise on Indian team's travel to Pakistan.

Shah played down speculation that he would be running for the International Cricket Council Chairman's post, later in the year. "Let there be speculation. Let me be here (BCCI). Am I not doing a good job?" he quipped.

Meanwhile, Lucknow Super Giants speedster Mayank Yadav who bowled at speeds in excess of 150 kph in the ongoing IPL has been awarded with a BCCI fast-bowling contract. Yadav is currently out injured with a lower abdominal tear.