Sheikh Hasina Cultural Village to be a jewel of Jamalpur

Eagerly awaiting its launch, the Sheikh Hasina Cultural Village in Jamalpur nears completion. This photo showcases the recently finished boat house and restaurant, a partial glimpse of the grand offerings to come. The eight-acre park promises to be a cultural and entertainment hub for the district.

Featuring a museum dedicated to the history of the Liberation War, a 9-D theatre, an HD Cineplex, an amphitheatre for cultural programmes and drama, and exclusive rides such as a Ferris wheel, the Sheikh Hasina Cultural Village in Jamalpur city is an iconic one.

Constructed with government funding and designed to world-class standards on eight acres of land at the Dayamoyee intersection, the village aims to transform the cultural landscape of the district.

Around Tk200 crore have been spent on the cultural village cum amusement park so far, with the Jamalpur Municipality contributing Tk58 crore for land acquisition.

The Jamalpur District Office of the Local Government Engineering Department (LGED) is implementing the project, which is now awaiting inauguration.

Construction work on the project began in early 2017. Although the park is nearly complete, it is not yet operational, with several planned launch dates having been missed.

According to the LGED Jamalpur office supervisor, the cultural village is scheduled to open to the public in June 2025.

According to sources from the LGED office, the village features five main buildings.

One of these buildings will host a large museum dedicated to the history and significant events of Jamalpur's Liberation War, with its construction already completed. The only cultural building in the village has also been finished.

Additionally, the construction of a boat club was completed a few days ago.

Notably, the park includes the country's first 9-D theatre among amusement parks, as well as an HD Cineplex.

There are also surprises in the outdoor installations.

One of the highlights is the Water Fountain, modelled after the one in Dubai. This fountain features water that changes colours and rises to the beat of the music, accompanied by a decorative light show.

For entertainment lovers, there is a huge Ferris wheel with 360 seats, allowing people to sit together. This Ferris wheel is also the first of its kind in the country.

The entire cultural village is being adorned with various architectural designs.

The complex will also feature a Shaheed Minar, open fields, and a beautiful circular lake with encircling walkways. On the west side of the lake, there will be an amphitheatre designed to appear as if it is floating on the water. Additionally, there will be a Children's Art Plaza, as well as a footbridge spanning the middle of the lake.

In addition, cultural organisations will have the opportunity to conduct regular practices and rehearsals in the main cultural building of the village.

Moreover, the complex includes a six-story market with 58 shops. According to authorities, the revenue generated from these shops will cover the operating expenses of the village.

Executive Engineer of LGED Jamalpur, Md Sayeduzzaman Sadek, said, "By visiting this project, visitors will learn about Jamalpur's heritage and its history during the Liberation War. I believe it will add a new dimension to the entire country."

Freedom fighter Ali Imam Dulal, president of Bangladesh Udichi Shilpi Gosthi, Jamalpur, said, "I hope that all the active cultural organisations in Jamalpur will find a place in the cultural village and can work together."

Cultural activists, including Shiddhartha Shankar, president of Monimela, and Rafiquzzaman Mallik Tushar, president of Nobankur, also welcomed the cultural village, highlighting its future positive impact on the district's cultural activities.

Jahangir Kabir Selim, a journalist and human rights activist from Jamalpur, urged the authorities to maintain the park with proper management.

Jamalpur District Cultural Officer Abdullah Al Mamun said, "The complex will create a fusion of regional and national culture."