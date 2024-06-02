Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

"Which variety of mangoes do you like the most?"

My good friend and colleague Asif couldn't come up with a name.

"You know the sweet, fibreless one that cuts like butter? That one," he said.

"When do you usually get it? How do they look?" I asked.

Late summer. Usually smaller than average, he replied.

An instinctual answer was then confirmed with a quick Google search.

Amrapali

Emerged as a result of hybridisation between two popular mango varieties — Dasheri and Neelam — Amrapali is one of the mangoes known for its sweetness and smooth, creamy texture.

They are medium-sized and look more compact than the other mango varieties.

Amrapali's seeds are also smaller than those of other traditional mango varieties available in Bangladesh, meaning you get a lot more flesh to enjoy devouring.

Ripe Amrapali mangoes are very easy to identify. You just have to smell the stem. If it smells salty, the mango flesh will be saltier. If it smells sweet, you've got yourself a ripen Amrapali.

While buying Amrapali, be aware of overripe mangoes. If you want to keep them for a few days before consumption, get ones with a less intense smell, as they will naturally ripen further.

To enjoy Amrapali this year, you have to wait until 10 June, as that is the expected date for its arrival from Satkhira. Wait a few more days, and Amrapali from Rajshahi, Chapainawabganj, Natore and Dinajpur should also make their way to Dhaka markets.

The expected harvesting day for Amrapali is 15 June in Rajshahi and 20 June in Natore, with the harvest continuing till 20 August, according to the Natore Deputy Commissioner Abu Naser Bhuiya.

Abdul Wadud, deputy director of Natore Department of Agriculture Extension (DAE), officially inaugurates the mango harvesting in the district by plucking mango from an orchard on Saturday, 25 May 2024. Photo: UNB

Amrapali is Amrapali, but it is no Haribhanga

If you like your mangoes with a little hint of sourness, you will love Haribhanga.

Unlike many mango varieties cultivated across different districts of Bangladesh, Haribhanga is predominantly associated with northern districts like Rangpur, Dinajpur, and Gaibandha. I personally like the ones from Dinajpur.

Haribhanga mangoes are typically larger than other varieties, except for Fazli. Fazli basically looks like small watermelons that come to Dhaka from Bagerhat's Mongla. But more on that later.

Back to Haribhanga, the core pointer to identifying these is their oval-to-round shapes. They have one of the thickest and toughest skins among all mango varieties, making them easier to transport than others.

Like Amrapali, smelling the stem is also the best way to identify the Haribhanga.

An undated photo of packing mango in crates/Collected

What makes it different from other mango varieties is that the sweet Haribhanga also has a little sourness, enhancing the taste further.

While it is mainly marketed as a fibreless variety, its flesh does contain some fibre, which makes it quite filling compared to many other mango varieties, including Amrapali.

An exact harvesting date for Haribhanga has yet to be determined, as mangoes from the northern districts usually ripen later than those from coastal areas like Satkhira.

However, media reports suggest the harvest will begin in Rangpur and Dinajpur in the third week of June and continue tlil July.

Langra

If you want some tangy flavour in your mango, Langra might be the perfect fit for you. They offer sweetness with a note of tanginess aftertaste when fully ripened.

The best Langra mangoes are produced in Chapainawabganj. This variety is so popular that it is among Bangladesh's mango varieties with the geographical indication (GI) tag.

When you buy this, do not get confused by the colour. The thin-shaped Langra stays greenish even when fully ripe and sweet. Again, smelling the stem is the best way to determine whether it's fully ripened.

File photo of a mango tree. Photo: TBS

Rajshahi farmers will harvest Langra before other districts on 6 June, followed by Natore on 20 June, according to the district administrations of the respective districts.

While there is no specific date for harvesting mangoes in Chapainawabganj yet, it is expected to begin by 20 June.

As we wait patiently for the sweetest summer treats, having some early varieties of mangoes like Himsagar, Khirsapati, Gopalbhog, or Raniprasand might be a good option, as they are plenty in stock now at your nearby market.