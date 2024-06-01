Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers
Chattogram University campur is now decorated with various flowers. The country's largest campus is like a mellow little paradise in the country's intense heat.
Chattogram University campur is now decorated with various flowers. The country's largest campus is like a mellow little paradise in the country's intense heat.
While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.