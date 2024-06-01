Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Videos

01 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:00 am

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

01 June, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 01 June, 2024, 09:00 am

Chattogram University campur is now decorated with various flowers. The country's largest campus is like a mellow little paradise in the country's intense heat.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS Stories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

25m | Panorama
Even in Bangladesh’s major tourist destinations, options for recreational activities such as rides or trails are scarce for tourists. Photo: Minhaj Uddin

No roads lead to Bangladesh: The country's struggle to attract tourists

1d | Panorama
An area clear-felled for tobacco cultivation on the bank of the river Sangu in Bandarban. The chemicals used in tobacco farming also pollute the creeks – the main source of drinking water for hill communities. Photo: Syed Zakir Hussain

How tobacco farming is speeding up deforestation in the hills

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Can you tell the quality of a fabric?

21h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

Nikki Haley's Message on Israeli Missile: Finish Them Off

1d | Videos
Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

Chattogram University is colorful with various flowers

40m | Videos
Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

Analysts are blaming all the factors for the recent fall in the stock market

1d | Videos
How the American Dream came true?

How the American Dream came true?

10h | Videos