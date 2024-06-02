The Benazir-nama: How did the emperor buy so many clothes?

Benazir Ahmed was a king unto his own kingdom.

He had led the elite RAB force for almost five years, before helming the entire police force as the inspector general of police (IGP) for more than two years.

In 2022, he was awarded for his honesty by the Public Security Division of the home ministry.

He also won the Bangladesh Police Medal (BPM), the highest police award, five times.

By all accounts, Benazir was an upstanding citizen and individual.

He also wielded unprecedented power.

TBS Illustration

And then, everything changed.

Within a short span, news headlines about Benazir went from a role model of moral excellence to corrupt and land-grabber.

Benazir's unravelling began when the Bangla daily Kaler Kantho published a report on his assets last year.

In the report titled "Aladdin's Lamp in Benazir's house", the newspaper unearthed a treasure trove of assets Benazir had allegedly stowed away.

Following an investigation by the Anti-Corruption Commission, the graft watchdog submitted a petition to a Dhaka court over the matter.

On 19 May, the Dhaka court ordered the disclosure of all properties listed in 119 documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

On 23 May, the same Dhaka court ordered the seizure of 345 bighas of property listed in 83 documents under Benazir and his family members' names.

Benazir was never an industrialist, nor did he come from a financially well-off family.

Revelations of his overnight wealth expansion drove the nation to a frenzy.

As the court orders came, newspaper sleuths went all out. Every day a new tidbit of information came on Benazir's amassed wealth and how he came to get it.

And it seemed, the emperor had too many clothes. All of which were acquired in an illegal way.

First blow

The first news on the issue detailed how Benazir and his family had amassed 621 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur, 19 company shares, four flats in Gulshan, savings certificates worth Tk30 lakh, 33 bank accounts and 3 BO accounts (Beneficiary Owners Accounts of Share Business).

These assets were ordered to be seized by the court.

Apart from this, the ACC started investigating whether Benazir and his wife and children had any assets abroad.

Letters were sent to financial intelligence units in the US, Canada and Dubai through the Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU).

The ACC also issued a letter summoning Benazir, his wife Zeeshan Mirza and their two daughters for questioning on charges of illegal acquisition of wealth.

Amid these, the breakdown of Benazir's assets made the headlines on a daily basis.

'Benazir grabbed land of minorities through intimidation'

The land Benazir bought in Gopalganj Sadar Upazila was developed as the Savannah Eco Resort and Natural Park.

According to a report published on this purchase by Bangla daily Prothom Alo, Benazir bought the land by intimidating the minorities who lived there.

About 600 bighas of land in Gopalganj and Madaripur were purchased in Benazir and his family members' names, the report reiterated.

Damningly, the report also said most of these lands belonged to the Hindu community.

Benazir employed a local police officer to carry out the purchase, after which Benazir, in his role as director general of RAB and IGP, developed the resort.

Twenty five of the people who sold the land told Prothom Alo they were coerced.

The victims were approached by the police officer who said they would get a sum for their land. If they refused, however, the land would be taken anyway, one seller told Prothom Alo.

From land to sea

On 2 June, Prothom Alo ran another report: Benazir's wealth expanded beyond land onto the sea.

It also highlighted how far back Benazir's pursuit of luxury went back.

The report said Benazir bought one acre of land in his own name in Saint Martin's Island some ten years ago.

Besides, he bought another 72 decimal of land for his wife and three daughters at Cox's Bazar's Inani Beach.

During this time, Benazir was the commissioner of the Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP).

According to Prothom Alo's report, Benazir's lands were looked after by Abdur Rahman, convener of St Martin's Island Union BNP.

Abdur Rahman told the daily that Benazir did not come to Teknaf during the deed registration.

'Became Bhawal Resort owner without spending a penny'

A report on 2 June by Samakal said Benazir became the 25% owner of Bhawal Resort by capitalising on his power.

As the then police chief, he, allegedly, did not spend a single penny to own such a large stake of the five-star resort.

Benazir's tryst with the resort began when it was still being built.

Citing several anonymous sources, the report claimed that the resort was initially being built on 19 acres of land in Gazipur. But, with Benazir's blessing, it expanded to 50 acres.

Amid land dispute, Benazir got involved in 2017. He then pressured the resort owners to give him a slice.

The report said locals also saw Benazir coming to the area and deploying policemen so the displaced could not intervene.

'Second home' in Malaysia

Benazir Ahmed also invested heavily in the 'Malaysia My Second Home' scheme to build a second residence in Malaysia.

According to a report published in Jugantar on 2 June, Benazir invested in the housing sector of Malaysia with money from Bangladesh and bought a sprawling house there.

After his wife's treatment in Singapore, he would often go to that house, where he had the option of permanently settling.

It was mentioned in the report that there was clear evidence of Benazir's transactions in various banks in Malaysia.

The report also said Benazir would smuggle a huge amount of money out of the country through hundi.

'Benazir's brother-in-law seized brick kiln by threatening crossfire'

In a news titled "Benazir's brother-in-law seizes brick kiln by threatening crossfire", published in Kaler Kantho on 2 June, it was reported that Benazir's brother seized a brick kiln on 48 bigha land in Dakkhin Alipur village of Satkhira Sadar.

It cost Tk5 crore to build the kiln, but Benazir's brother-in-law Mirza Anwar allegedly seized it in the dead of night.

The kiln owner was allegedly snatched from his home four times and threatened with cross fire. At the time, Benazir was the director general of RAB.

Tk3.5 crore flat for daughter to 'relax in'

Benazir splurged some Tk3.5cr for a flat in Bashundhara Residential Area for his daughter, according to a report published by Kaler Kantho on 31 March this year.

The purchase was made so his daughter could relax in between her classes at the nearby North South University.

The flat is just 50 yards away from the NSU and boasts some 3,500 square feet.

In addition, the report also said his two daughters held two lakh shares in Best Holdings and the five-star La Meridien, coming to a total amount of Tk1.3cr.

The report said Benazir bought the shares in 2019 when he was the DG of RAB.

Where is Benazir now?

The ACC has summoned Benazir to appear before it on 6 June.

But Benazir's whereabouts have left everyone rattled.

Could the most talked about man in the country just disappear?

Speaking to the media on 1 June, Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal said he had no knowledge of where Benazir was.

Some say he may have gone to Singapore or Dubai. Malaysia, his second home, is another guess.

In 1203 AD, Lakshmana Sen, the fourth and last Hindu king of Bengal, disappeared right before his fiefdom was invaded by the Turkish army.

It is said he used the palace's backdoor to make his escape.

So now the question arises: if Benazir did escape the country, which door did he choose?