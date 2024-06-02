USA determined to play ‘fearless cricket’ against India and Pakistan

Sports

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:53 pm

Related News

USA determined to play ‘fearless cricket’ against India and Pakistan

Jones and Andries Gous added a supersonic 131 off 58 for the third wicket to notch up a memorable win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in front of a vibrant home crowd. The USA reached the target with 14 balls to spare.

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 04:53 pm
Photo: ICC
Photo: ICC

Aaron Jones smashed a scintillating 94 not out off 40 to power the USA to a historic win over Canada in a high-scoring T20 World Cup 2024 opener in Dallas on Sunday and their captain Monank Patel said their aggressive approach won't change even when they face bigger teams like India and Pakistan. 

Jones and Andries Gous added a supersonic 131 off 58 for the third wicket to notch up a memorable win at the Grand Prairie Stadium in front of a vibrant home crowd. The USA reached the target with 14 balls to spare.

On vice-captain Jones' contribution and the win, Patel said, "The way we have been playing against Canada in previous series...I thought it was a whole team effort. Gous and Jones handled the pressure situation, and took the game out of Canada. As soon as we bowled, the ball was coming well. We bowled well in patches, but we gave 10–15 runs extra." 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Patel was happy to see spectators turn up in large numbers. "Happy to see the numbers. They were really energetic and hope they continue to support us. We want to continue the way we are playing," he said.

"Don't want to change our fearless cricket whether we play Pakistan or India," he concluded. 

In the post-match press conference, Player of the Match Jones also shared the same sentiment.

"I don't think our plans are going to change much to be honest. We want to play fearless cricket. We want to play hard cricket. We want to play smart cricket and I think we're going to go into the Pakistan game with the same mindset. We want to play fearless cricket regardless of who we play against," Jones stated.

Cricket / T20 World Cup

Aaron Jones / USA Cricket Team / India Cricket Team / Pakistan Cricket Team / T20 world cup 2024

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

From left, Amrapali, Haribhanga and Langra varieties of mango

Know your mango: The sweetest ones 'Amrapali, Haribhanga, Langra' are yet to arrive

1h | Features
Since most of the performance parts are borrowed from newer Evos, the exterior is only what represents Sarwar’s passion project as the Evolution V. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Sarwar and Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution V: The duo that won the Rallycross Championship 2024

5h | Wheels
Previously, fishermen used to catch 8-10,000 fish in one trip, but now they struggle to catch even 2,000. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Empty nets, heavy hearts: The fishermen's struggles at the sea

4h | Panorama
Babar Ali on the top of the world. Photo: Courtesy

When Babar Ali came face-to-face with climate change during his Everest-Lhotse summit

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

Russia Strikes Ukraine Overnight After U.S. Weapons Approval

2h | Videos
Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

Kazirhaat of Shariatpur is like the world of spices

3h | Videos
CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

CU's seed museum: Safeguarding rare indigenous trees for future

5h | Videos
Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

Google's Monumental $2 Billion Investment Propels Malaysia to Tech Hub Prominence

6h | Videos