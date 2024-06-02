PM Hasina's forthcoming China visit will be a game-changer in Dhaka-Beijing ties: Ambassador Yao

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's forthcoming visit to China will be "another historical" one opening up a new chapter in Bangladesh-China relations, Chinese Ambassador to Bangladesh Yao Wen said today (2 June).

"It will be another historical one. It will be a game-changer. It will open a new chapter," he told reporters while responding to a question at a seminar on tonight.

"Let's wait and see," the envoy said when a reporter sought to know about a date of PM's Hasina's proposed visit next month.

Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen is already in Beijing to have bilateral discussions with his Chinese counterpart on Monday.

"He will have a meeting with Chinese Vice-Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong, which is scheduled to take place on June 3," a senior official told UNB.

Issues of mutual interest, including Hasina's proposed visit, are likely to be discussed.

Meanwhile, an inter-ministerial meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently.

The two sides will discuss finding a convenient date for the PM's visit to China on Monday.

Hasina is likely to pay an official visit to China before 15 July.

In May 2023, the Chinese vice minister was in Bangladesh on a two-day official visit to discuss issues of mutual interest.

He had a bilateral meeting with Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen during his stay in Dhaka.

Recently, Ambassador of China to Bangladesh Yao Wen said Bangladesh and China should deepen their strategic partnership for cooperation and explore new growth points.

"China is willing to work with Bangladesh to continue exploring cooperation opportunities under the Global Development Initiative, Global Security Initiative and Global Civilisation Initiative," he said.

In particular, the ambassador said, they were willing to promote the upgrading of industries and digitalisation process in Bangladesh.

The ambassador spoke at the seminar titled "China-Bangladesh Free Trade Agreement: A Mutually Beneficial and Win-Win Choice" held at the Embassy of China.

State Minister for Commerce Ahasanul Islam Titu spoke at the seminar as the chief guest, highlighting various aspects of the bilateral relations.

Dr Mohammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of RAPID, Al Mamun Mridha, Secretary General of Bangladesh China Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCCCI) and Ke Changliang, President of Chinese Enterprises Association in Bangladesh (CEAB), among others, spoke.