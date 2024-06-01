149 bhori gold 'disappeared' from locker: Islami Bank client

A client's 149 bhori gold worth approximately Tk1.5 crore has allegedly gone missing from a locker at Islami Bank's Chawkbazar branch in Chattogram.

The client, Rokeya Akter Bari, claims that it was a theft and bank officials were involved.

Rokeya told TBS, "I have been using the locker and account at Islami Bank's Chawkbazar branch for the past 17 years. On 29 May, at 1:30pm, I went to the bank to retrieve some gold jewellery. When I requested the officer in charge of the lockers to open mine, he found my allocated locker already open. I was stunned by this."

Rokeya reported that the locker contained 149 bhori of gold jewellery, including bangles, necklaces, chains, rings, and earrings worth approximately Tk1.5 crore. Upon opening the locker, she found only 10 to 11 bhori of gold remaining.

She added that the bank informed her they would investigate the incident and provide an update within a week.

Chawkbazar Police Station Officer in Charge (OC) Ali Akbar told TBS, "I went to the bank myself after being notified. I found the locker open. I asked the victim customer to file a case."

However, the OC said that the victim had not filed any case yet.

According to Rokeya, the police refused to accept a general diary when they went to file it later. "Now we will file a case through the court. We want our gold back or an equal amount of money as compensation for the loss of gold."

Islami Bank Chawkbazar branch Manager SM Shafiqul Mawla Chowdhury could not be reached via mobile for comments on this regard.

A senior official of Islami Bank, on condition of anonymity, told TBS, "Whether the incident at the Chawkbazar branch is a case of theft, missing or any other incident is under investigation. A senior official of the bank will visit the scene on Sunday to investigate the matter."

An official of the bank said the vault is insured.

Victim's son Riyad Mohammad Marzuq said, "People keep their hard-earned money at banks for extra security. If such incidents happen through the bank authorities, then who can be trusted? Whether it is a bank official or an outsider, I want the culprits to be identified and punished."