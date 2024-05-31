Malaysia-bound workers scammed, stranded at Dhaka airport as deadline set to expire today

Malaysia-bound workers throng Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport after they failed to get tickets from the recruiting agencies on time. Photo: TBS

Hundreds of Malaysia-bound workers are thronging Dhaka's Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as recruiting agencies failed to provide their tickets on time.

There is a fear that they will not be able to depart within the deadline set by the Malaysian government, which is 31 May.

Talking to The Business Standard at the airport this afternoon, Monirul Islam from Natore's Singra upazila said 24 of them, through an agency, had made an agreement with a person from Narayanganj to go to Malaysia for Tk7 lakh to work in a restaurant.

He said they were supposed to receive their tickets on Friday morning. However, even after 4:00pm, there was no sign of anyone from the agency, which kept saying their tickets would be confirmed soon.

Monirul Islam said he borrowed money from various relatives, sold his land, and handed over the money to the agency for a job in Malaysia with a contract worth 1,500 Malaysian ringgit.

"If I can't go to Malaysia, I will have no choice but to die," he lamented.

Several other people reported that they were given fake tickets by some agencies and they entered the airport, only to be kicked out later when the tickets were found to be fake.

One of them, Arman Shikder, told TBS he was given a ticket at 11:30am for a flight departing in just 10 minutes. However, upon entering the airport, they were informed that the ticket was fake.

Additionally, despite the initial contract specifying a certain amount, more money was taken from them on various pretexts.

Ali Hossain, a Bangladeshi bound for Malaysia, said they initially signed a contract for Tk5 lakh, but the agency ultimately took about Tk7 lakh from them.

The amount included Tk70,000 for a recent medical test and an additional Tk4,000-5,000 from each person for fingerprinting.

Halim, a rickshaw driver from Narsingdi, said he paid Tk5.5 lakh, all borrowed from various associations and villagers at high interest.

"When we contact the agency, they are not responding to us properly. I borrowed all this money. What will I go home with now?" he lamented.

A Malaysia-bound passenger, who wished to remain anonymous, said they were given tickets on 27 May, but the tickets were later cancelled due to the recent cyclone. Since then, they have not received any new tickets.

Additionally, he said they were asked to pay another Tk50,000, which they could not afford. When they last contacted the agency, Shaheen Travels, they were told that ticket prices had increased and no tickets were available.

A syndicate of 100 recruiting agencies is currently sending workers to Malaysia.

According to agency sources, more than 10,000 workers out of a 5-lakh quota are yet to go to Malaysia.

Despite the government setting the cost of immigration at Tk79,000, these agencies are charging Tk6 lakh from each worker.

Meanwhile, in response to a request from the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment, Biman Bangladesh Airlines will operate a special additional flight on the Dhaka-Kuala Lumpur route today.

The flight is scheduled to depart at 7:15pm

A total of 271 passengers will be transported on this flight. The passenger list, including passport numbers and necessary undertakings, has been compiled under the supervision of the Ministry of Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment.