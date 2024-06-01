Pant, Hardik help India post 182-5 against Bangladesh in T20 World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh started quite well with the ball as the likes of Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan kept India openers Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson quiet.

Samson (one) was given a chance at the top of the order but the wicketkeeper-batter couldn't grab the opportunity as Shoriful trapped him leg-before in the second over.

India were 33-1 after five overs but Pant, back in India colours after a long gap, took Shakib Al Hasan down for 22 runs in the final over of the powerplay.

Rohit, who played a couple of attractive shots, was removed by Mahmudullah in the seventh over. The Indian captain made 23 off 19.

Pant played some trademark shots like the no-look whip over fine leg and the one-handed straight hit in his 32-ball-53 before walking off retired.

Suryakumar Yadav was not at his fluent best but still managed to score 31 off 18, laced with four boundaries. Mahmudullah took a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss the southpaw.

Hardik, who had a poor IPL season, had a good time with the bat, scoring 40* off 23.

Mahedi Hasan was brilliant with the ball, giving away just 22 in four overs and getting rid of spin-hitter Shivam Dube.

Shoriful Islam could not complete his full quota after hurting his left hand. He bowled well too, conceding 26 in 3.5 overs and picking up a wicket.