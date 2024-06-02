Cheque fraud: Ctg court sentences Evaly CEO Rassel, wife Shamima to one year imprisonment

Court

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:23 pm

Cheque fraud: Ctg court sentences Evaly CEO Rassel, wife Shamima to one year imprisonment

The couple has also been fined Tk1,80,000

TBS Report
02 June, 2024, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 02 June, 2024, 07:23 pm
Mohmmad Rassel (L) and Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected
Mohmmad Rassel (L) and Shamima Nasrin. Photo: Collected

A Chattogram court today (2 June) sentenced e-commerce company Evaly CEO Mohammad Rassel and his wife Shamima Nasrin to one year in prison for cheque fraud. 

The couple has also been fined Tk1,80,000.

Judge Md Mohiuddin of the Metropolitan Sessions Judge Court passed the verdict, Assistant Public Prosecutor MS Hosen Shahed told The Business Standard.

Shahed said, "In 2021, the plaintiff, Jasim Uddin Abid, filed a case against Evaly CEO Rassel and Chairman Shamima alleging cheque bounce. The judge sentenced both of them to imprisonment for one year and imposed a fine equivalent to the amount of the bounced cheque."

Rassel and Shamima were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) from Mohammadpur in Dhaka on 16 September 2021, following a complaint filed by a customer. 

Subsequently, they were shown as arrested in various other cases and were remanded for further investigation. 

Shamima was granted conditional bail after one year to facilitate the restructuring of Evaly's accounts, while Rassel was released on 19 December 2023.

Before and after their arrest, the couple faced more than 350 cases across the country related to cheque forgery and other fraudulent activities.

