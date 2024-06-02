Mahmudullah impresses but India thrash Bangladesh in T20 World Cup warm-up

Bangladesh failed with the bat as India notched up a run win in the official T20 World Cup warm-up match at the Nassau County Cricket Stadium in New York.

The target was 183 for Bangladesh but 122-8 was all they could manage in 20 overs.

Mahmudullah was the only Bangladesh batter who looked comfortable on a difficult wicket and a big ground. While the others huffed and puffed, the senior-most batter hit four fours and a six in his 40 off 28 before retiring.

Shakib Al Hasan (28 off 34) spent some time in the middle but struggled to score quickly at a time when Bangladesh needed to up the ante.

Opener Tanzid Hasan (17 off 18) tried to hit the ball over the in-field several times. The southpaw was successful a couple of times but overall it was a struggle for him as well.

For India, Shivam Dube and Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets each while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Hardik Pandya and Axar Patel got one each.

Bangladesh started quite well with the ball as the likes of Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan kept India openers Rohit Sharma and Sanju Samson quiet.

Samson (one) was given a chance at the top of the order but the wicketkeeper-batter couldn't grab the opportunity as Shoriful trapped him leg-before in the second over.

India were 33-1 after five overs but Pant, back in India colours after a long gap, took Shakib Al Hasan down for 22 runs in the final over of the powerplay.

Rohit, who played a couple of attractive shots, was removed by Mahmudullah in the seventh over. The Indian captain made 23 off 19.

Pant played some trademark shots like the no-look whip over fine leg and the one-handed straight hit in his 32-ball-53 before walking off retired.

Suryakumar Yadav was not at his fluent best but still managed to score 31 off 18, laced with four boundaries. Mahmudullah took a brilliant catch at the boundary to dismiss the southpaw.

Hardik, who had a poor IPL season, had a good time with the bat, scoring 40* off 23.

Mahedi Hasan was brilliant with the ball, giving away just 22 in four overs and getting rid of spin-hitter Shivam Dube.

Shoriful Islam could not complete his full quota after hurting his left hand. He bowled well too, conceding 26 in 3.5 overs and picking up a wicket.